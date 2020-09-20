Clearly IP Adds Fax CPaaS and Mobile Softphone Solutions

Covid-19 has caused a tremendous acceleration in the growth curve of many tech companies such as Zoom, Slack and Microsoft. As a result, these companies are innovating to keep up with customer demand and needs. With so much news focused on these and other public companies, you may not have given much thought to the open-source community and what they are doing to help users as they increasingly work from home and other places where they can effectively social distance.

Trailblazing company Clearly IP has been on an absolute tear lately making strategic acquisitions and while we were covering this news, they were also putting their heads down, trying to make the lives of open source users far better. At the beginning of last week, in fact, they released the SendFax.to platform to allow for modernized faxing via email.

The benefits of this solution include allowing companies to eliminate costly POTs lines which they have kept around because faxing over SIP trunks can be problematic according to Preston McNair, CRO.

According to CEO, Tony Lewis, the goal was to modernize faxing. They do this by allowing you to send a fax by putting the fax destination phone number @sendfax.to as your destination email address. You must have an email with an attachment to make this happen. They then convert your email to fax and securely deliver it via their highly resilient cloud platform. Inbound faxes are automatically delivered directly to your inbox or email distribution groups. They can even work with modern Multi-Function Printers to enable scan-to-fax and fax-to-print.”

In addition, Clearly Anywhere is the open-source solution you’ve been waiting for. It adds a mobile softphone for FreePBX phone systems.

It is a robust solution that is easy to set up while allowing recording, call transfer, voicemail access, SMS/MMS, push integrations, private time and DND options.

Both of these solutions are fantastic for boosting productivity. The first – allows Clearly IP to get into an area where CPaaS players like Twilio currently live while the latter seems aimed at Counterpath, with the benefit being, tighter integration with open source communications servers.

Yes, Clearly IP is relatively small and amazingly, they are only one-year old. In that time though they have completed three acquisitions. The first was announced as they launched a year ago. The next, Modulis.ca took place three months later. The latest was this past July. Now they are innovating in two important spaces – CPaaS and mobile soft clients. We can’t wait to see how much further they go to help customers in their second year of life!

