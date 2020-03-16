Consolidated Communications Partner One Program adds New Tools and Loyalty Progam

Leading broadband and business communications provider, Consolidated Communications is transforming its channel partner program by modernizing how it works with its partners and by increasing the incentives and benefits it offers. Renamed Partner ONE, the new program brings together a wealth of new benefits for new and existing partners.

In an exclusive interview with Darren Peterson, senior vice president of Commercial Sales he told us the biggest differentiator the company offers is they are easy to do business with. “This while being big enough to be in 23 states with a huge product portfolio of competitive offerings such as cloud, managed services and network connectivity,” he exclaimed.

Darren Peterson, senior vice president of Commercial Sales

He said the company aims to be even easier to do business with.

“We’ve redefined our channel program as Partner ONE to reinforce our commitment to existing partners and drive greater awareness of our brand among potential new partners,” said Darren. “Relationships are critical to the success of our channel program, and we’re pleased to offer a more distinct channel program identity with enhanced partner communications and new tools to improve the customer experience.”

He explained that industry research shows many partners are retiring and millennials are taking over. As a result, businesses have to adapt to better suit the expectations of the next generation.

Key features of Consolidated’s new Partner ONE program include:

Partner ONE Portal – A full-service, online portal that serves as a relationship management system designed to enhance the partner experience. The new portal makes it easier to onboard new partners, enter opportunities and access training resources and collateral.

– A full-service, online portal that serves as a relationship management system designed to enhance the partner experience. The new portal makes it easier to onboard new partners, enter opportunities and access training resources and collateral. The ONE Club – A performance-based recognition program where top-performing partners are rewarded for their performance with marketing development funds and other incentives.

– A performance-based recognition program where top-performing partners are rewarded for their performance with marketing development funds and other incentives. Partner ONE Advisors – A steering committee comprised of channel partners nominated annually by the Company to assist in improving the partner and customer experience.

– A steering committee comprised of channel partners nominated annually by the Company to assist in improving the partner and customer experience. On the ONE – An e-newsletter designed to keep partners ‘on beat’ by putting the latest announcements and resources at their fingertips on a monthly and quarterly basis.

– An e-newsletter designed to keep partners ‘on beat’ by putting the latest announcements and resources at their fingertips on a monthly and quarterly basis. Dedicated Social Media Presence – A new Twitter account, @CCIPartnerOne, and a new Consolidated Communications LinkedIn Group dedicated to providing timely updates tailored to the channel partner community.

Other important differentiators the company offers is they are embedded with offices in the communities they serve. They donate and participate in charitable events and do not just have offices in the traditional, large NFL cities.

“We are laser-focused on empowering our partners to be successful,” added Darren. “Partner ONE is first and foremost about deepening relationships and providing resources to help our partners win more business. We will continue to innovate for our customers by offering competitive products and creative solutions. We are keeping our partners and customers connected – not just with reliable services on an advanced network – but with information and tools that make doing business with us easier.”

“Our biggest asset is our people,” he exclaimed… Our Partner One team is 20% of our people and responsible for 25% of our sales.

Regarding the effects of the Coronavirus on the company’s activities, he explained the company is making sure workers and customers are safe. They are also ensuring companies in critical services such as healthcare and utilities – as well as others, receive the reliability they expect. Finally, they are evolving to serve customers as they choose to not be in the office.

The company makes a substantial amount of revenue from the consumer space. In the last quarter, commercial and carrier was around $150 million while consumer was about $130 million. We asked how the consumer space helps the business side of the house.

He explained there are synergies – they can potentially use the same fiber runs to a building to serve neighborhoods that they go by. Other than that, there is just a parallel of product similarity. They resell SimpliSafe home security for consumers and for businesses they provide next-generation firewall cybersecurity and related solutions.

The bottom line is the company wants to continue to be very easy to deal with while allowing partners better access to self-service solutions and rewarding them even more for their loyalty.

See the ONLY Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami Register now and you could win a Tesla on Feb 12th.