Dolby.io Media Processing APIs Allows Developers to Scalably up Sound Quality

Over the years, Dolby ventured from improving sound in movies to home theatres, stereos, PCs and eventually conferencing systems.

We told you about how they improved the quality of Deltapath conferencing calls last year. They have also worked with BlueJeans and AudioCodes. Last year, BlueJeans won the Unified Communications Product of the Year award for their BlueJeans Room with Dolby Voice Room solution.

Now, Dolby.io has launched to give developers access to APIs designed to improve the quality of the media and communications within their applications. The solution will enable businesses, developers, and content creators to enhance every interaction and every piece of content in order to deliver high-quality communications, collaboration, and audiovisual experiences in their apps and services.

Aaron Liao, Vice President, Developer Relations, Dolby



“Media not only shapes and defines our experiences, it keeps us connected to each other,” said Aaron Liao, Vice President, Developer Relations, Dolby. “With Dolby.io, developers can now take the magic Dolby has instilled into billions of devices, thousands of films, billions of conference call minutes, and use it to fuel nearly any real-time interaction or piece of content – all at an accessible and transparent cost, designed to inspire iteration and creativity. The future of experiential media never looked or sounded better.”

Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder, Physitrack



The initially available APIs can analyze and enhance the quality of media content or enable multi-party audio and video communications to be embedded within an app. Dolby.io will also enable developers to bring Dolby experiences to new industries such as healthcare, distance learning, digital collaboration, online training, podcasting, and social media.

“It’s never just about technology, it’s how you interact with it,” said Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder, Physitrack. “With Dolby.io, our telehealth platform provides healthcare customers the ability to communicate with patients while presenting and overlaying vital treatment tools and materials for physical rehabilitation, all while delivering millions of crystal-clear call minutes each week.”



The core offerings of Dolby.io include:



Interactivity APIs

Dolby.io brings all of Dolby’s experience and specialization in delivering immersive, engaging interactivity and communication to the world of developers without them having to be experts in the underlying technologies. These APIs allow developers to build everything people need to communicate, collaborate, and succeed with powerful tools that map to existing workflows and ensure users are seamlessly engaged, in-app, and in-flow throughout the experience.

Cross-platform capabilities such as Spatial Audio, advanced noise reduction, HD Video, broadcasting and screen-sharing can combine to make distance learning, telehealth visits, training sessions and other live events feel lifelike and familiar, no matter the physical distance separating participants.



Media Processing APIs

With Dolby.io, developers and businesses can now analyze and enhance all their media cost-effectively and at scale. These new and powerful media processing APIs can reduce background noise and improve dialog levels to increase intelligibility and engagement, in addition to providing quality metrics, audio analytics, and deeper content insights that help any developer, any industry, any size company effectively upgrade and manage media content, at scale.



Dolby.io features a free trial for new users that includes 30,000 interactivity minutes and 200 media processing minutes. Beyond the free trial, interactivity APIs will cost $0.0045 per participant, per minute, and media processing APIs will cost $0.05 per minute.