Exclusive Presentation at ITEXPO / MSP Expo: Top-10 Critical Business Issues

One-minute Read and Video by Thomas B. Cross – CEO TECHtionary.com

This is an excerpt from the  Selling UP Market UP Margin Technology to SMB & Enterprise Certification class at ITEXPO / MSP Expo about key concerns for SMB and enterprise customers.  This comprehensive sales development program is proven sales revenue acceleration across thousands of B2B sales professionals that:

  • Reduces sales cycle
  • Increases competitive edge
  • Reduces staff turmoil and turnover
  • Produces higher margins
  • Provides improved sales leadership
  • Is designed for Small, Medium, Major, Channel and Enterprise Markets
  • Addresses UC, Collaboration, IT, VAR, MSP, Cloud, Security, IoT, other providers and channel partners

Here are just some of the other key business challenges facing businesses:

6) Responsibility – ability to provide end-to-end management

7) Experience – references, technology, redundancy

8) Accounting – how are calls billed, disputes resolved, and what is the the billing interface?

9) Frills/Futures  – storage, programming, WEB hosting/design, VR

10) Business – model, expansion, growth, funding, ownership, OPEX/CAPEX, digital transformation

The remaining issues will be presented in the class presented exclusively in TMCnet Selling UP Market UP Margin Technology to SMB & Enterprise Certification class at ITEXPO / MSP Expo part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW.

Related Articles

Loader..

 

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap