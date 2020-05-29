Great Pandemic Tech: AT&T Business is introducing Home Office Connectivity

AT&T Business has launched Home Office Connectivity – designed to provide business-paid internet access where workers increasingly need it—at home.

With Home Office Connectivity, businesses can now equip their workers with AT&T High-Speed Internet for Enterprise at their homes using wireline or wireless broadband connectivity within AT&T’s nationwide footprint. That means it’s now possible for workers to maintain the high reliability, great speed and high security of an enterprise broadband connection while working at home. With this service, employees can use tools only available to AT&T’s business customers from their home, like AT&T Internet Backup for failover, Global Security Gateway for additional security, and Static IP addressing. These services are completely separate from any consumer internet connection they may have at home.

Mo Katibeh, CMO and EVP, AT&T Business

“Attitudes about working from home are changing, but the cultural shift is only part of the equation. Businesses need tools to succeed in the new environment,” says Mo Katibeh, CMO and EVP, AT&T Business. “This new solution gives our customers and their employees an entirely new way of thinking about working from home. By expanding access to enterprise-grade connectivity to residential locations, we can essentially put the office anywhere.”

In the last several months, American families have experimented with how to live and work together from home. Under the same roof, kids are using distance learning tools, parents are trying to drive their businesses forward, and someone is probably binge watching their favorite shows – often at the same time on a single consumer broadband connection.

AT&T High Speed Internet for Enterprise provides an independent connection dedicated to enterprise applications, while keeping the home internet free for streaming, browsing, gaming or any other use. Businesses can supply this separate business internet service as a perk to employees who are remotely working. High bandwidth connections are also ideal for professionals across almost every industry – professors who may be instructing from home, media-intensive applications like professional video production, or for sales executives who need to take a critical client meeting without worrying about congestion.

The service enables businesses of any size to extend enterprise broadband connectivity throughout their workforce, whether it is for a single additional line or thousands. It also simplifies onboarding and management with consolidated invoicing directed to the business, single-number enterprise customer care, and professional on-site installation by a certified AT&T technician.

We think this is great Pandemic tech in action!

For more: Check out: Pandemic Tech Alliance, Pandemic Tech News, Pandemic Tech Report, Pandemic Tech News TV

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…