How NETSCOUT Helped Provide Global Network and Collaboration Visibility

Service assurance, security, and business analytics company NETSCOUT recently provided a leading global professional services firm Aon with better visibility of their network and a consistent view of Aon’s unified communications and collaboration platform health. After working together, NETSCOUT has been able to not only provide an improved level of visibility but delivered key insights that have improved efficiencies, saved time and improved speed to resolution.

This is obviously good news as more organizations are relying on “anywhere” workers who need access to UCC solutions that just work. Widespread network issues can really reduce the productivity of an organization when much of the work is no longer done in a face-to face setting.

NETSCOUT was able to consolidate 5 disparate tools to a single cloud platform providing dashboards and grids to monitor and verify communication systems availability before, during, and after the migration. Any issues with VoIP call quality were quickly resolved as the IT team identified QoS mismatch issues in the voice architecture.

VoIP testing also revealed that the consistent delays experienced in one area were caused by misrouting calls to areas outside the region. With the new visibility, the routing was changed to improve access times. Offering a complete view of service enablers, packet drops, DNS, and Microsoft Office 365 child applications, issues are also quickly discovered and resolved.

With nGeniusPULSE deployed across critical locations in North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC, hosted applications and SaaS applications alike are proactively monitored for performance issues with synthetic testing.

Critical UC&C services like WebEx, are constantly monitored with proactive tests to ensure performance and validate issues prior to users self-reporting. This data paired with nGeniusONE packet visibility has been instrumental in identifying the problem domain, whether internal or owned by the ISP or OEM.

With everyone using the same real-time views, metrics and reports, IT personnel save time and more quickly identify the root cause of problems. Troubleshooting starts immediately and issues are resolved faster, reducing impact on colleagues and clients.

See the ONLY networking, UCaaS, SD-WAN and Tech companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

New Dates! June 22-25, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.

Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above information was strictly a technical/business news article/review regarding the company(ies) mentioned. The information contained should not be considered and is not a recommendation to invest in or sell short the securities of the underlying company(ies).