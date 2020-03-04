In This Remote-Work Age, Vbrick Adds Value to Webex Meetings via Recordings

As more companies and workers decide working from home is the way to go to reduce exposure to CoronaVirus, Vbrick seems to have a great solution at the right time. We broke the news this past November that Vbrick upped its integration with Cisco Collaboration Solutions. Now, they have gone a step further.

Building on previous import capabilities, Rev now empowers administrators to specify users or groups of users to have their Webex recordings automatically imported into Rev. This new capability builds on Vbrick’s existing rich collaboration integrations with Webex and the entire Cisco collaboration portfolio.

Peter Hammond Giles presenting to the crowd at #CLEUR on how Rev enriches the Cisco collaboration ecosystem. See the full video below.

Enterprises are leveraging unified communication and collaboration solutions such as Webex to manage, conduct and record meetings and to improve how teams and individuals connect and perform. These companies are often challenged to get the full value out of this recorded video content. By importing Webex videos into Rev, companies can store and manage video content in a single video platform that transcribes the audio, uses facial recognition to enrich the video, and provides robust viewing analytics. This dramatically improves user search capabilities and enables companies to gain a higher return on investment in both video creation and also unified collaboration solutions.

In addition, managing remote workers can now be done more easily – allowing managers to understand the context of online meetings and determine what is happening – after the fact. They can further drill down to a specific meeting as needed to know exactly what was said and by who.

These recordings can also be used to bring new workers up to speed rapidly. They can also be shown to a person who missed the meeting so they can quickly catch up.

The Rev Cloud March release also contains additional customer-requested capabilities. Rev now supports multiple Webex Meeting sites per Rev account. Larger enterprises are often deployed with multiple Webex Sites. This improvement will enable these larger companies to more fully leverage Rev’s Webex integrations.

Shelly Heiden, CEO, Vbrick Systems, Inc.

Vbrick has also introduced video-on-demand templates allowing Rev users to efficiently manage large collections of videos and ensure consistency of configuration across those videos. Rev can now also support custom fields for webcasts giving users the ability to capture custom information required for their business processes or workflows and to have those values automatically carry forward into resulting meeting recordings. Vbrick has also invested in improving the playback time of recordings, in some cases reducing the time to render and playback from 45 minutes down to as little as 3 minutes.

“Our mission is to continuously innovate for our customers so they can leverage video as a strategic communications tool. We are excited to build on our integration capabilities with this Rev release and propel our mission forward,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO, Vbrick Systems, Inc.

See the ONLY Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami Register now.