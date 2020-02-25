ITEXPO Exhibitor Fuze Adds Microsoft Teams Integration

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise whose intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading cloud voice for the enterprise. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device.

The Boston-based company was one of the highlights of the recent ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The integration delivers seamless user experience, enabling more productive enterprise communications

The company’s integration with Microsoft Teams embodies the enterprise strategy we broke here last December.

Fuze CEO Brian Day

At the time, new CEO Brian Day said:

To effectively align Fuze’s operations to focus on the enterprise market, we have had to make critical and challenging changes across our global organization. We are now laser focused on meeting the evolving needs of enterprise organizations, by providing global cloud communications solutions that empower them to move away from legacy systems and embrace digital transformation.

By centering our focus and operations on the enterprise portion of our business, we will best position Fuze for long-term success. I am truly grateful for the dedication and contributions of all who have gotten us to this point.

The Fuze integration for Teams improves the overall enterprise communications and collaboration experience by providing a seamless handoff between the two platforms when moving from Teams channels to Fuze calls or meetings. This integration also includes Teams-enabled commands for one-click transition from chat-to-live video or calling. By combining Teams’ 20 million active users with Fuze’s enterprise UCaaS solution and global telephony in more than 110 countries, this integration enables cross-platform collaboration, encouraging greater digital inclusivity.

Jed Brown, SVP of Product at Fuze

“At Fuze, we provide enterprises with fully integrated, seamless experiences that eliminate the barriers to productivity so workers can spend more time driving business forward,” said Jed Brown, SVP of Product at Fuze. “This integration with Microsoft Teams is the latest development in our effort to enable cross-platform collaboration and increase workforce proficiency. By integrating with Teams, enterprise IT leaders can transition their entire telephony infrastructure to the cloud, gaining the same rich capabilities as a traditional on-premises solution.”

Key benefits of the Fuze and Teams integration include:

Meet anytime, every time. Fuze’s integration with Teams enables users to create meetings with ease. Simply enter @fuze in the chat field of any Teams conversation and attendees will enjoy vibrant HD video and flawless audio quality, whether joining via desktop, mobile, or web.

Fuze’s integration with Teams enables users to create meetings with ease. Simply enter @fuze in the chat field of any Teams conversation and attendees will enjoy vibrant HD video and flawless audio quality, whether joining via desktop, mobile, or web. Call anyone and everyone. With this integration, users can launch calls to contacts, numbers or extensions from a Teams conversation or the sidebar, with exceptional quality every time.

Fuze’s integration with Teams will be generally available starting January 2020 with call escalation coming in early 2020.

