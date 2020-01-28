ITEXPO Exhibitor Avaya Partners with Noble Systems on Gamification, Analytics

Noble Systems is one of the longest-running players in the contact center space. We regularly saw them at industry conferences displaying their UNIX-based dialer solutions which were always well regarded.

For those of you who may not remember – UNIX is what we used before Linux. Typically SCO UNIX – the most popular flavor. This was back when we actually paid for this AT&T developed operating system.

Over the decades, Noble has evolved to become a leading player in the space.

Avaya seems to agree as they just announced a partnership with Noble Systems to enhance Avaya IX Contact Center solutions with additional new toolsets, including gamification for employee engagement, and data analytics solutions for intelligent automation of processes to improve customer contact strategies.

Eric Rossman, vice president, Alliances and Partnerships, Avaya

“We are pleased to partner with Noble Systems to provide additional customer experience (CX) solutions for our global users,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Alliances and Partnerships, Avaya. “Customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly, requiring companies to develop a far broader set of capabilities for rewarding customer engagement. Outbound interactions are an integral component of any customer service strategy, to help ensure agents are enabled to deliver high-quality service and convenience to create the best possible experiences for their customers.”

The partnership will allow Avaya to offer:

Noble IQ business analytics tools, providing additional multi-site and multi-vendor Enterprise Campaigns, Regulatory Compliance Management and Best Time to Contact (BTTC) capabilities, and improved Right Party Contacts (RPCs), for Avaya Proactive Outbound (POM) users.

Noble OnQ, a dynamic contact decisioning engine, that uses data mining, robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies improve their customer contact strategies and optimize right party contact (RPC) by reaching customers at the right time, on the right channel.

Noble Contact AI, a contact optimization and best time/best channel to contact engine.

The Noble Gamification solution, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leader for Workforce Engagement Management Gamification Solutions, designed to reduce agent attrition, increase productivity and revenue and improve customer satisfaction.

Chris Hodges, SVP Sales and Marketing, Noble Systems

“Like Avaya, Noble Systems has a proven track record of delivering innovative contact center solutions, with more than three decades of experience helping organizations manage customer communications,” said Chris Hodges, SVP Sales and Marketing, Noble Systems. “We are excited to bring Noble’s powerful campaign strategy and dynamic gamification platforms to Avaya’s global users, adding value to their customer contact operations and providing new market opportunities for both of our companies.”

The new solutions will be available in the second quarter for Avaya’s global customer base, which includes more than 120,000 customers, over 100 million UC lines and 5 million CC users in over 180 countries.

