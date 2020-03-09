ITEXPO Exhibitor SkySwitch Continues Momentum – with Poly and NTS News

SkySwitch has been making a lot of exciting news lately – we told you about the company’s Vectors event – specifically the keynote where they discussed the opportunity to maximize UCaaS MSP sales at small businesses. More recently we broke the news on the company partnering with Adaptiv Networks on combining UVaaS and SD-WAN.

The company has an exciting offer for resellers – the first 25 SkySwitch resellers who garner sales of 250 Poly phones through the SkySwitch Store will receive their 2020 Vectors registration at no charge along with their choice of a premium Poly headset. Together, the two incentives are valued at over $700 per person. The Poly headset includes the Voyager 6200 UC that has been designed for use with Unified Communication services like those offered by SkySwitch.

TMC’s Rich Tehrani speaks with Andy Abramson, CMO of SkySwitch at the ITEXPO #TechSuperShow 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL.

Darren Knapp, Director of Poly’s Global ITSP Sales Team

“Our annual reseller event, Vectors, is the event that every SkySwitch reseller should attend,” said Andy Abramson, Chief Marketing Officer for SkySwitch. “With a performance marketing program like this, we’re making it easier for our resellers to be able to attend Vectors, without them having to pay for it themselves.”

“Our experience at Vectors last year was one of the best Poly’s voice service provider team has ever seen when it comes to interacting with resellers in one place,” said Darren Knapp, Director of Poly’s Global ITSP Sales Team. “That’s why we’re supporting the channel with a performance-based approach, so more SkySwitch resellers can attend courtesy of a Poly-supported scholarship.”

In addition to the exciting Poly news, there is a lot more excitement to share. SkySwitch has added NTS Direct, a value-added distributor of voice and data solutions for SMB and enterprise markets, to its reseller-only online store. The addition of NTS Direct broadens the selection of distributors that over 500 SkySwitch resellers can now purchase from and work with to supply them with the latest in technology gear for their customers.

“SkySwitch is one of the fastest-growing UCaaS providers in North America,” said Marc Magliano, Vice President, Sales for NTS Direct. “Their commitment to being 100 percent channel only and outstanding commitment to their resellers are both key factors on our choosing to work with them, as those values resonate so well with ours.”

Marc Magliano, Vice President, Sales for NTS Direct

“The addition of NTS Direct brings one of the most technologically advanced distributors in North America,” said Abramson. “We were able to integrate NTS into our reseller shopping portal in less than 45 days, from the start of the relationship to going live. As a result, we are able to offer our resellers a wider range of buying options that help them sell a wider range of options and to be more competitive.”

Our readers know that SkySwitch makes white-labeled solutions UCaaS for MSPs that enable them to maximize their profit as well as their valuation at the time of M&A. By owning the customers, they can command a higher earning or sales multiple at the time of acquisition or financing/funding.

Today’s news shows the company’s commitment to the channel, distribution as well as a superior ecosystem of partners.

TMC’s Rich Tehrani speaks with Eric Hernaez, Founder & President of SkySwitch at the ITEXPO #TechSuperShow 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL.

For resellers who sell a significant amount of UCaaS, white-label is worth serious consideration as it requires a little bit of effort and gives a lot of financial return.

