ITEXPO Exhibitor Telarus adds T3 Communications UCaaS, SD-WAN and more

Digerati Technologies has been on a tear in terms of growth and especially M&A. Last year we detailed their purchase of Florida-based T3 Communications as well as Synergy Telecom in Texas. This past summer, they also picked up Nexogy. Digerati announced revenue growth of 202% in their fiscal year ending last July 31st.

The company’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc. has partnered with Utah-based ITEXPO exhibitor Telarus, the largest privately-held technology services distributor/Master Agent with a network of 4,000 sales partners across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and the UK to launch T3’s ‘Partner Program’ across the Telarus base of selling partners.

T3 targets the small to medium-sized business market with a go-to-market strategy that enables its channel partners consisting of traditional PBX vendors, IT service providers, and managed service providers with the ability to offer cloud telephony, UCaaS, and business continuity solutions to their embedded base of customers.

Ryan McDowell VP of new business development of T3 Communications

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the Nation’s top Master Agent programs,” said Ryan McDowell VP of new business development of T3 Communications. “Telarus’ industry-leading tools, such as GeoQuote and the UCaaS matrix enable their agents to check the availability of T3’s services and pricing from any place at any time.”

Under T3’s Partner Program, agents and partners earn a share of the revenue for marketing T3’s services and sourcing customers for the Company. In addition to expanding T3’s reach through the Telarus network of selling agents, the collaboration between the companies will provide the “Channel Partner” with access to Telarus’s proprietary back-office system, which streamlines sales quoting and the commission management process.

Patrick Oborn, CPO and co-founder of Telarus

“Telarus is excited to add T3 to our portfolio of cloud communications providers,” said Patrick Oborn, CPO and co-founder of Telarus. “Our partner community will benefit from this relationship, and we expect that this will fill a great niche for partners.”

See the ONLY UCaaS, CPaaS and Collaboration vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW:

Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, 8×8, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 11-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.