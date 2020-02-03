ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW 2020: Show Details

Our team sent out this message to ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW registrants today. In case you didn’t get it or need even more reasons to attend the best annual B2B tech and communications event to help you make buying decisions – here you go.

Also – pls be sure to download the show app ASAP.



February 11 – February 14, 2020 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA

8 Days Until Show Time



Your ITEXPO Registration is Confirmed

Please Review the Entire Message for Key Information – Then Print and Save



Your ITEXPO Pass is confirmed. Here’s your guide to the entire event.

The message is long, but – combined with the Official ITEXPO 2020 #TechSuperShow mobile app – is the perfect reference to help plan your week.

The ITEXPO #TechSuperShow includes 13 events, to learn more visit www.techsupershow.com.

Please reply to EVENTS@TMCNET.COM with any questions.



Official ITEXPO #TechSuperShow Mobile App – Click for Details

You should have received an invite with instructions to download the official show app.

Not to worry if you haven’t seen the message, just search ITEXPO 2020 in the App Store or

Google Play to access the app.

Once you are in, enter your FIRST and LAST name, plus the EMAIL ADDRESS you used to register.

This will activate your profile. Shift to VISIBLE to network and arrange meetings with other attendees.

(*Note – only attendees that have activated their profile will appear listed.)

Training & Workshops Schedule – Click for Details of All

Enterprise Sales Manager Leadership Development and Certification

Tuesday, February 11 | Room 301 | 9:00am – 3:00pm | Register Now | Separate Fee Required

Accelerate Your Entire Team and Channel. Get the Complete Comprehensive Enterprise Sales Manager Acceleration Program.

Business 2020: A Clear Look at the Future of Communications and Collaboration Services

Tuesday, February 11 | Room 305 | 1:00-5:00pm | Register Now

Free pre-conference workshop exploring the technology and methodologies for agile communications, presented by Phone.com.

Cannabis on The Blockchain Workshop

Tuesday, February 11 | Room 302 | 1:00pm | Register Now

This transformational technology is making its way to the cannabis space, providing a path forward for an industry in the midst of

shedding stigmas. Attendees will learn how to harness the Blockchain for best business practice in the cannabis space.

FreeSWITCH Training

Wednesday, February 12 | Room 114 | 9:00am – 3:30pm | Register Now

The essential FreeSWITCH training is a perfect introduction to the globally recognized open source telecom platform.

Attend sessions to learn how to install and configure a working FreeSWITCH system.

Business Leadership and Sales Management Training with Ooma

Wednesday, February 12 | Room 204 | 10:00am – 4:00pm | RSVP Now

Ooma is bringing you 4 individual sessions to help you enhance your business and increase your sales across the board.

It’s our mission to help Channel Partners go to market the way they want, and so we’re bringing in world-class

Sandler Sales trainers to do what they do best.

VoIP Evolution – Tools to Scale Your VoIP Business Easily and Profitably

Wednesday, February 12 | Room 301 | 12:00-5:00pm | RSVP Now

You’re invited to a VoIP Evolution Thought Leadership Summit hosted by Peerless Network, Porting.com, Global

Strategic Accounts and iconectiv. The four industry leaders will share their mission and groundbreaking details about

the paradigm shift in the VoIP industry.

IDEA Showcase Startup Pitch and Networking Event @ITEXPO

Thursday, January 13 | Floridian Ballroom, 3rd Floor | 4:15 PM | Free Admission with any ITEXPO registration.

Always one of the most popular events at ITEXPO. Come share a drink with colleagues and hear from

disruptive startups are shaking up their industries. IDEA Showcase is focused on bringing together exciting

companies transforming markets with an audience looking to catch the next wave of technology innovation.

Featuring Keynotes by wework, Rudin Management and Digital Colony

Networking Events – Click for Details

Party like a Rock Star at the #TechSuperShow – Seminole Hard Rock Casino Trip

Tuesday, February 11th | 7:00 PM | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino [shuttle service provided from Convention Center]

All Registered Attendees are Invited | RSVP to Attend

Join us for a trip to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The recently-renovated casino has nearly 200 table games,

thousands of slot machines, multiple bars and fine dining. Shuttle service from the Convention Center to the Casino.

#TechSuperShow Expo Hall Grand Opening Reception

Wednesday, February 12th | 5:00PM – 7:00PM | #TechSuperShow Expo Halls A-B | Sponsored by Teli

All Registered Attendees are Invited – Show Badge REQUIRED for Entry!

While you check out more than 210 of the industry’s most innovative solutions and products, enjoy complimentary open bar and

appetizers. As one of the only vendor-neutral exhibit halls out there, you have the opportunity to see companies of all types,

providing solutions for every aspect of digital transformation.

#TechSuperShow Tech Trivia Night

Wednesday, February 12th | 8:00 PM | LauderAle Brewery | All Registered Attendees Invited | RSVP to Attend

Sun Trolley service will be provided from Convention Center to LauderAle starting at 7:00 PM.

Come challenge your mind for Trivia Night! We know you’re smart (you’re coming to the #TechSuperShow after all) –

show off just how smart you are at Tech Trivia. If trivia isn’t your game, there is a beer garden that you can enjoy, it’s a

great place to network, catch up with friends, make new ones and kick back with a few cold ones.

LauderAle is the first nano Craft brewery in Southeast Florida with 30 drafts rotating through 60+ craft beers on site. If the

beer hasn’t got your mouth foaming, they have something for everyone including cider, fine wine, sangria, champagne,

mimosas, sake and bloody mary’s.

The food truck of the day is the delicious Kaminari Ramen truck which pairs with the carefully selected beers of the day.

IDEA Showcase Startup Competition

Thursday, February 13th | 4:15 PM | Floridian Ballroom | All Registered Attendees are Invited – Show Badge REQUIRED for Entry!

You may have seen plenty of startups swim with the “Sharks” on TV but there’s nothing like seeing the next greatest innovation live.

After grabbing some drinks at the open bar and catching up with your fellow attendees, you’ll take a seat to watch the industry’s

hottest startups pitch and compete to be named best.

Features keynotes by Digital Colony, Rudin Management and wework.

#TechSuperShow Networking Live

Thursday, February 13 | 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM | Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort | RSVP to Attend

All Registered Attendees are Invited – Show Badge is REQUIRED for Entry!

All attendees are invited for a spectacular night of networking under the stars with complimentary open bar and soft drinks.

Sponsored by: C3 Cloud Computing Concepts, IBM, Comcast Business, Spectrum Partner Program, Sprint, Steadfast, Intrado

#TechSuperShow Networking Nightcap

Thursday, February 13 | 10:00 PM | Ilios at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

All Registered Attendees are Invited – Show Badge REQUIRED for Entry!

Keep the vibe going after the Conference Party. Enjoy Drink specials for #TechSuperShow attendees.

Keynotes Speeches – Open to All Attendees

Wednesday, February 12:

11:00am: IBM

11:30am: Poly

4:00pm: Cisco

4:30pm: Google

Thursday, February 13:

8:30am: RingCentral

9:00am: 8×8

9:30am: ScanSource

4:15pm: Rudin Management & Digital Colony

4:45pm: WeWork

Conference Tracks & Collocated Events

*Fees required to attend conference sessions.

*Admission not included with Expo Plus or Exhibitor Staff Passes.

ITEXPO Business Communications Track

ITEXPO Service Provider Solutions Track

SD-WAN Expo Conference

MSP Expo

Future of Work Expo Conference

Open Source World Conference

AIOps Expo Tracks

The Blockchain Event Conference

IoT Evolution Expo Conference Intelligent Edge Computing Track Smart City Track Smart Industrial IoT IoToolbox: The Building Blocks Connected Real Estate Summit



