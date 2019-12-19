Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service Brings Lower, Predictable Pricing and More to Conferencing

Lifesize has always stood for quality videoconferencing solutions at reasonable prices. They entered the market when premiums for conferencing equipment were sky-high and they introduced the ability to use off the shelf TVs to help lower the cost of conferencing beyond the Fortune 1,000.

With the advent of huddle rooms, even the Fortune class companies can save a bundle with Lifesize.

Their new Rooms-as-a-Service offering enables customers to purchase Lifesize’s video meeting room devices, video conferencing service and support with simplified, predictable pricing and lower upfront costs. Available to customers in the U.S. and Europe (expect broader availability next year), organizations can rapidly deploy end-to-end video collaboration solutions in meeting rooms for as little as $99 per room per month.

Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer for Lifesize

“The most successful modern enterprises embrace video collaboration as a primary method of communication across the business. However, organizations have historically taken an incremental approach to video investments due to upfront cost,” said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer for Lifesize. “With Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, we’re responding to customers’ desire to accelerate video initiatives by making it significantly easier to predict and scale costs as they improve meeting spaces and experiences with video collaboration technology.”

The company explains that customers that choose Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service enjoy 20 to 30 percent lower total cost of ownership in their first two years of service while also preserving budget to invest in other innovation and business growth initiatives.

This is in line with our recent story titled Lifesize DASH Aims to Eliminate Zoom Tax and always core to the company’s mission.

Craig Durr, senior analyst for Wainhouse Research

“In our research findings, we are seeing strong movement by enterprises to cloud-based services to meet their communication needs, compelled by expected benefits like lower upfront costs and manageable, predictable fees,” said Craig Durr, senior analyst for Wainhouse Research. “What is admirable about Lifesize’s strategy for Rooms-as-a-Service is that it not only aligns video conferencing devices to this OPEX model, it does so for rooms of all sizes. In addition, there are inherent benefits to having a single vendor for both cloud and devices-as-a-service, such as one point for support and billing.”

“As hardware reasserts its integral role in the meeting room and tech collaboration stack, Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service helps mitigate the annual hardware budget and purchase cycles as well as upfront costs that have presented obstacles or risks for organizations looking to expand the number of spaces outfitted for video collaboration. Michael Helmbrecht

Customers will have a choice of multiple room system configurations and payment options (see above) based on contract length. Beyond that flexibility, Lifesize’s Rooms-as-a-Service offering provides numerous benefits for customers, including:

Accelerated video adoption. Reducing upfront costs allows enterprises to scale video conferencing deployments and adoption more rapidly through a consistent meeting experience, from huddle rooms to boardrooms.

Predictable pricing. Offering fixed-fee, transparent pricing starting at just $99 per room per month makes video room system costs more manageable in both the short and long term while protecting Lifesize customers’ low total cost of ownership.

Reliability and support. Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service covers customer support for the entire video collaboration solution – hardware, software and services included – along with Advanced Hardware Replacement, all from a single vendor.

We applaud the company for continuing its mission of providing quality conferencing solutions at reasonable pricing levels. As companies have more remote workers and engage in ever-more M&A, disparate workforces can really benefit from conferencing solutions. As these solutions drop to less than $100 per month, companies can feel more comfortable with enabling more huddle rooms as the increased productivity will easily justify these low monthly charges.

See the only UCaaS, CPaaS and Collaboration vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW:

Cisco, Google, IBM, 8×8, ClearlyIP, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Grandstream, Intrado, West, Konftel, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Polycom, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, Spracht, Sprint, Tallac, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 12-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.