Loom.ai 3D Avatars Reduce Conferencing Fatigue

Have you ever been on a video call in the early morning when you haven’t finished your oatmeal yet? You want a spoonful before it gets too cold but you don’t want to eat in front of your colleagues. Loom.ai has a new solution to this and more pressing issues, LoomieLive 3D avatars. The video callers’ on-screen persona responds in real-time from their voice, automatically triggering body gestures, including laughter, by analyzing the user’s voice. In addition, users can manually trigger reactions – such as thumbs up, wave, and celebrations – to provide additional emotions. LoomieLive also offers a variety of 3D virtual backgrounds, such as office and school settings.

Key Features of LoomieLive

Productivity : LoomieLive’s ever-present avatars allow users to prioritize focus on meeting content instead of being concerned with looking at the camera. Users can take notes, collaborate on documents, and do their best thinking even while pacing – while not being self-conscious about broadcasting their actions.

: LoomieLive’s ever-present avatars allow users to prioritize focus on meeting content instead of being concerned with looking at the camera. Users can take notes, collaborate on documents, and do their best thinking even while pacing – while not being self-conscious about broadcasting their actions. Reduces Video Fatigue : LoomieLive eliminates the pressure of being under the camera’s spotlight, reducing the emotional strain of video conference fatigue. Further, by viewing other participants represented as avatars, LoomieLive diminishes the non-verbal overload of decoding one another’s faces.

: LoomieLive eliminates the pressure of being under the camera’s spotlight, reducing the emotional strain of video conference fatigue. Further, by viewing other participants represented as avatars, LoomieLive diminishes the non-verbal overload of decoding one another’s faces. Maintain Privacy : LoomieLive allows people to keep their privacy by using their Loomie 3D avatars and backgrounds in video calls. Now the most camera-shy people can be present, express themselves, and be an active part of the conversation.

: LoomieLive allows people to keep their privacy by using their Loomie 3D avatars and backgrounds in video calls. Now the most camera-shy people can be present, express themselves, and be an active part of the conversation. Express Yourself: With multiple persona and background options, Loom.ai’s Loomies can be playful, creative, and show multiple parts of your personality. Video callers can use their personalized avatars, 3D backgrounds and animations in order to change the conversation dynamic.

LoomieLive is easy to set up and use in popular video conferencing services, such as MS Teams, Zoom, Webex, and more. After installing, simply select the “LoomieLive Camera” in your desktop video conferencing application and put on headphones. To create a personalized avatar, use the Loomie mobile app (iOS / Android). This application builds a 3D character from a standard selfie, and allows users to personalize and accessorize their avatar. The resultant avatars automatically appear within LoomieLive.

Mahesh Ramasubramanian, co-founder and CEO of Loom.ai



“Working from home has produced a lot of challenges for employees having to show part of their home lives to colleagues by being on video calls,” said Mahesh Ramasubramanian, co-founder and CEO of Loom.ai. “LoomieLive’s voice-driven 3D avatars and backgrounds are the perfect balance between presence and privacy, helping video callers with the challenges of a continual digital presence while bringing a bit of relief to video call fatigue.”

We like the solution – it is a creative way to ease the stress of constant video calls and may provide fodder for some of the light-hearted banter we miss from being live in our offices. In other words, it helps add a bit of company culture to the pure remote organization.

