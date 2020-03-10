MessageBird Flies into Customer Service with Inbox.ai, The Slack for External Communications

Eight months ago we shared how impressed we were with MessageBird and what they were doing – M&A, adding new people and customers, etc.

The CPaaS company sees tremendous opportunity in the contact center and customer service vertical.

Designed to be ‘the Slack for external communications, Inbox.ai takes 60 seconds to set up and enables customers to communicate with businesses in real-time, sharing everything from images and video to geolocation across WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, Apple Business Chat, RCS, Line and Telegram. Incoming messages and customer conversations, regardless of channel, are then combined into a single thread for easy ticketing. With the use of automated intelligence, conversation threads are analyzed for keywords, providing rapid insights into customer needs. The platform leverages webhooks to easily integrate into third-party tools and also comes pre-loaded with integrations including Shopify, Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and more.

Robert Vis, MessageBird CEO

“As the world becomes more mobile, few of us want to pause our day and wait on hold for a customer support agent. Consumers increasingly want to interact with businesses on their own timelines using the communications channels they prefer,” said Robert Vis, MessageBird CEO. “With no developer resources required, businesses can deploy Inbox.ai in less than 60 seconds and get started on the road to more modern customer engagements.”

With Inbox.ai, businesses can easily enable a wide variety of communications channels out of the box – there is no need to further task already overburdened development teams and no need to retrain customer experience teams. With Inbox.ai, businesses can now quickly and easily implement an omnichannel strategy. Inbox.ai is built on top of MessageBird Flow Builder, enabling customers to inject data from any source and automate communication flows leveraging AI features including Natural Language Processing for chatbots, sentiment analysis for better customer communications and automated replies to better route incoming inquiries. By adding and maintaining the connections to the world’s most popular communication channels, Inbox.ai does the heavy lifting so enterprises can focus on what matters most: delivering an experience that creates happy customers and brand loyalty.

We think the idea is killer and here is why. The solution allows you to rapidly deploy a modern, out-of-the-box customer engagement solution that requires no developer resources. organizations can enable customers to communicate on the channels they prefer – including WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, Apple Business Chat, RCS, Line, and Telegram – on timelines that are convenient for them (no more waiting on hold) and they don’t need to explain their needs to multiple agents. All conversations are combined into one thread so support agents are well informed.

This is fantastic because consumers hate having to re-explain from scratch when they talk to a new agent or on a new channel.

The solution has seven languages so far. Obviously English and also Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Indonesian and Brazilian Portuguese. We were surprised by Indonesian support, to be honest.

Skills-based routing and AI allow faster time-to-resolution as well as better anticipation of customer needs. The system also detects sentiment or intent, can translate languages, perform topic analysis, and access a list of suggested replies. Drag-and-drop components all the creation of auto-replies, automated NPS surveys, or rules for message routing.

This is an exciting solution for a dynamic market going through tremendous transformation. We applaud the company for its efforts.

