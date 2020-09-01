NetFortris Comm-unity Launches to Integrate UCaaS and SD-WAN for the Channel

UCaaS leader and channel award winner NetFortris has just officially announced Comm-Unity, a solution that has already soft-launched on the company’s website. They purchased Fonality in 2017, an innovative UC platform based on Asterisk that was one of the first to embrace the cloud with its hybrid-hosted voice solution. Another innovation was the company’s Heads Up Display or HUD which did a good job of giving GUI control to most telephony features.

Fonality was channel-based and a thorn in the side of Digium, the creators of Asterisk when they were big rivals about 12 years ago.

Over time, Fonality became less relevant, faded from view and was sold. Digium too was sold – we recently wrote about the history and how this happened in an article about their acquirer, Sangoma.

What Netfortris has done is fairly unique. They are and SD-WAN vendor and now they have a strong in-house UCaaS vendor. Vonage was the first UCaaS vendor to embrace SD-WAN as part of their offering but unlike Netfortris, they don’t sell just SD-WAN. Also, Netfortris is 100% channel-centric and promises not to compete with its MSPs and partners.

The big news is Fonality code has all been rewritten with API-support, microservices and containers so it is leading-edge, secure, great for isolating customer instances, etc. It still has HUD and a mobile version of the software (myHUD Desktop and myHUD Mobile).

Here are examples of available features:

Ring Groups

Hotdesking / Hoteling

myHUD Desktop

myHUD Mobile

Click-to-Dial

On-demand Call Recording

Always-on Call Recording

Web Launcher API

Contact Center License

HD Video Collaboration

SMS Messaging

Voicemail Transcription

Paperless Fax Licenses

Audio Conference Bridges

Voicemail Only Extension

Virtual Extension

ATA Integration

For the channel, they can now sell an integrated solution from a single vendor and not worry about finger-pointing from various vendors. there is also more margin for the channel as adding An SD-WAN to a UCaaS sale should be easier as its the same vendor.

NetFortris is using VMWare for their SD-WAN and Ribbon for the underlying telecom infrastructure. Comm-unity is housed in georedundant data centers and delivered over a secure and resilient private, nationwide MPLS network. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 by a network engineering and operations team and backed by concierge customer advocacy, around-the-clock in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for all services and locations.

The solution is targeted at SMBs but can scale to 50,000 seats and beyond which is great for expandability. We are impressed with what they have done here as tighter integration of SD-WAN and UCaaS means better outcomes for customers and more MRR for the channel.

