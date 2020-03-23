New Telco Systems Multiservice Business Routers and Integrated Access Devices

TMC readers know Telco Systems makes quality telecom solutions. They have received numerous TMCnet awards for their products over the past many years in the SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions spaces.

We covered them as far back as the CLEC days in the 1990s when their new Access45 was designed to help carriers compete more effectively.

In 2011, we interviewed the company to learn about their answer to carriers looking for more bandwidth.

Four months ago they had some promising news regarding the joining of Intel’s Prestigious Winner’s Circle.

Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems

The company has released its new T-Marc R3305 series of high performance, multiservice business routers and integrated access devices.

It allows service providers to deliver robust, scalable and resilient value-added connectivity services, including VPN, telephony and Internet access services to their SOHO, SMB, SME customers and their enterprise branches.

T-Marc R3305 is a cost-effective platform with enterprise-class features, including a broad range of WAN, LAN and VoIP connectivity options offering deployment versatility, while lowering integration costs. T-Marc R3305 is a dual-stack IPv4/IPv6 router, providing intelligent backup and load-balancing capabilities across diverse WAN connections. It delivers full wire speeds of up to 2Gbps traffic forwarding that leverages a flexible acceleration engine.



The company says they are experiencing strong demand for T-Marc R3305 across Europe and the United States… Several million dollars worth of the device have been ordered already.

“In today’s economy, telcos and managed service providers are looking to generate new revenues by expanding their portfolio of value-added services. Our new T-Marc R3305 series is an ideal solution for enabling service providers to unlock enterprise-class features to SOHOs, SMBs and enterprise branches,” explained Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. “We are pleased with the initial orders we have received and have strong expectations this new product release will attract additional orders from both existing and new service providers customers.”

Our new product line delivers high-end features at a price point that enables telcos to reach a wider audience and additional customer segments. Our T-Marc 3305 supports capabilities such as load-balancing and resiliency between cellular LTE and fixed broadband and full 2Gbps wire-speed data forwarding, which typically come with a significantly higher price tag. Ariel Efrati, Telco Systems’ CEO

The company has been busy. Last year they joined the VMWare SD-WAN Ecosystem to ease VNF service deployments.

We are impressed with the R3305… It has an integrated SBC, supports copper, fiber, xDSL, LTE, provides WAN resiliency and more.

