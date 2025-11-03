Ooma to Acquire FluentStream in $45 Million Deal

Key Takeaways

Communications platform company Ooma Inc. is acquiring business-phone services provider FluentStream Corp. for approximately $45 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

FluentStream is anticipated to add roughly 80,000 business users and generate about $24-25 million in annual revenue and $9.5-10.5 million in adjusted EBITDA on current run rates.

The acquisition is part of Ooma’s strategy to strengthen its SMB communications offering by leveraging FluentStream’s customer base, channel/partner program and proven operations.

The Deal and Strategic Rationale

Ooma Inc., a provider of unified communications and cloud business phone services, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire FluentStream Corp., a Denver-based enterprise-grade business phone and UCaaS (unified communications as a service) provider serving small and mid-sized organizations. The agreement values FluentStream at approximately $45 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

FluentStream currently serves approximately 5,000 customers and about 80,000 users via its proprietary UCaaS platform and with U.S.-based customer support. The company is reported to generate roughly $24-25 million in annual revenue and $9.5-10.5 million in adjusted EBITDA based on current run rates. Ooma expects to fund the deal through a mix of cash on hand and bank debt financing.

For Ooma, the acquisition aligns with its stated goal of expanding and deepening its SMB communications footprint. FluentStream brings a strong channel/partner network, a stable base of customers and employees, and a business model that Ooma believes will integrate cleanly with its existing Ooma Business segment. As Ooma CEO Eric Stang noted, “FluentStream’s focus on the SMB market, stable base of customers and channel partners, and EBITDA performance make it the perfect fit for our strategy to expand our portfolio of brands, accelerate growth, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

FluentStream CEO Kerrin Parker added: “As a part of Ooma, we will continue to deliver the responsive service and flexible communications solutions our partners and customers count on—while expanding what’s possible for them through Ooma’s scale and innovation.”

Financial and Operational Considerations

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Ooma’s adjusted EBITDA and its non-GAAP earnings per share from the date of closing, assuming all goes according to plan. The timing of the close is targeted for Q4 of Ooma’s fiscal year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

With the reported purchase price of approximately $45 million and an adjusted EBITDA run-rate of roughly $9.5-10.5 million for FluentStream, the implied acquisition multiple is in the vicinity of 4.5 times EBITDA. From a financial perspective the deal appears modest in scale relative to large telecom or unified communications acquisitions, though for a company focused on SMB business communications it represents a meaningful step.

The incremental revenue and profit contribution from FluentStream may help Ooma accelerate growth at a time when SMB communications is competitive and selective channel partnerships and customer service are differentiators. Additionally, the approximate 80,000 new business users potentially adds scale and cross-sell opportunities for Ooma’s existing offerings.

Market and Strategic Context

The SMB business communications and UCaaS market remains dynamic, with small and mid-sized enterprises being pursued by vendors that can offer simplicity, reliability and cost-effective services. Ooma has positioned itself as a provider offering enterprise-grade features at SMB-friendly pricing and with easier deployment and management than legacy systems. FluentStream’s business model, which emphasizes channel partner relationships and U.S.-based support for hybrid or remote workforces, complements that positioning.

By adding a business with an existing repeatable channel and customer base, Ooma will accelerate its take-rate in a crowded market where differentiation increasingly depends on customer service, partner ecosystem and reliable operations. For channel partners, having a larger combined entity may offer more resources, potentially stronger vendor support and a broader product set. For customers, the merged platform may bring expanded capabilities, though execution risk remains that the combined offerings deliver evenly and without service disruption.

In a broader sense this acquisition underscores how smaller communications players are continuing to consolidate in the UCaaS and business-phone market. While the deal is not in the size range of major telecom mergers, for Ooma it represents a strategic move to solidify core strength in a defined niche (SMBs) rather than pursue enterprise-scale plays.

Implications for Ooma’s Strategy and the Industry

For Ooma the transaction signals that growth through acquisition remains part of its strategy, particularly in the SMB segment where scale and partner networks can drive differentiated service levels. The added user base, partner relationships and revenue profile from FluentStream give Ooma a stronger foothold in its target segment. Over time the combination may enable Ooma to offer more robust features, broader geographic reach or deeper partner incentives.

For the industry, the deal reflects continued consolidation among smaller players and platforms in the UCaaS and business communications space. For channel partners and customers it suggests that vendor stability and scale remain important selection criteria — smaller players may increasingly become acquisition targets or roll-up candidates. For other competitors, the move may raise the bar for partner support and service reliability in the SMB communications market.

Conclusion

Ooma’s acquisition of FluentStream is a calculated move to build scale, enhance its partner network and deepen its SMB focus in the business communications market. While the financial outlay is modest relative to large-scale telecom deals, the acquisition aligns with Ooma’s existing strategy and offers a near-term contribution to revenue and profitability. The ultimate success will depend on effective integration, retention of the acquired business’s key assets, and realization of synergies in a competitive market. For Ooma shareholders and observers, the transaction presents a meaningful step in sharpening the company’s focus on SMB communications and channel-driven growth.

