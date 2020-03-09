OpenText Buys XMedius to Boost Secure Information Exchange, UC and Digital Fax

OpenText continues to be a major force in enabling organizations to gain insight via information management solutions. They have a wide range of solutions such as customer experience management, supply chain optimization, eDiscovery, AI, Analytics, Digital Process Management, enterprise content management and cybersecurity.

They possess a diversified suite of solutions that work together quite well. The acquisition of digital fax company XMedius for $75 million means OpenText gets access to 50,000 installations worldwide. Our colleague Mo Nagle broke the news on our sister online-community Call Center Management sponsored by Verint saying:

What makes a great customer experience? While we might all have personal opinions, the truth is that it’s a complex process, and really more of a journey than a single “aha!” moment. Mapping that journey to determine where and how customers are encountering a company’s support program is a critical part of qualifying and quantifying the customer experience, and it’s a step that can’t be skipped if a company wants to get a handle on its current state of customer support. Unfortunately, many companies keep all this information in disjointed, siloed information repositories, so they have a hard time connecting the dots to outline the full customer journey experience.

OpenText’s solutions are in-depth and broad in scope, allowing organizations to enjoy the benefits of digital transformation via premise, cloud and managed service solutions. The company provides a range of managed services, whether on-premises (off cloud), in the OpenText Cloud, in hybrid scenarios or even in other clouds. The team provides fully managed services for EIM solutions with agreed-upon SLA’s to meet business needs.

This past October, Tracey Schelmetic wrote on the Call Center Management community about OpenText’s solution to map the customer experience.

Last March we broke the news on Xmedius empowering teams with and enterprise-grade call center solution. “For several years, XM TeamQ has been a popular add-on to our UC platform,” noted Tom Minifie, vice president and general manager of voice solutions at XMedius. “We’re now expanding its potential and making it readily available for any team. Connecting to virtually any PBX environment, whether on-premises or in the cloud, our vendor-agnostic approach makes XM TeamQ available to any organization’s team of knowledge workers.”

Fax is still an important communications mechanism used as a result of HIPAA and in many legacy applications and industries where regulations require it. Over time, the fax market will continue to erode so this acquisition by OpenText is a good move for Xmedius customers and looks like a win/win for all.

