Pandemic Tech: Comcast Business Offers New Connectivity Solutions for Teleworkers

As teleworking becomes the new normal, companies need to ensure workers have the bandwidth needed to work effectively. We all know collaboration is more important than ever. That is why companies like Phone.com have upgraded their video offerings. We have written about how SD-WAN helps – you may recall the Global State of the WAN report data from Aryaka we covered recently. Also, AT&T has a new home office connectivity option we covered three days ago.

To help businesses and their employees be more productive and to protect them from cybersecurity threats while working remotely, Comcast just launched Comcast Business At Home – a dedicated, enterprise-grade and business-paid, set of connectivity solutions for business owners with a premise-based location that also have employees working from home.

Christian Nascimento, Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

“Businesses across industries and the country are rethinking their positions on working from home, and are searching for ways to ensure their businesses remain agile and productive, no matter where their employees are,” said Christian Nascimento, Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business. “Providing remote employees with dedicated, in-home, enterprise-grade connectivity that is separate from their residential network can help businesses increase productivity and flexibility. We look forward to continuing to evolve this offering to address the unique challenges facing business customers of all sizes. Comcast Business At Home is just one more way we’re keeping our customers and their businesses connected.”

Comcast Business At Home allows businesses of all sizes to pay to provide their remote employees with a dedicated, independent Internet connection, as well as additional tools for mobility, cyber solutions and more, while ensuring the employee’s home Internet connection remains available for streaming, smart devices, video chats or other personal use. Businesses can provide and manage this dedicated connection for their remote employees to help drive:

Reliability – Comcast Business At Home provides a professionally installed, dedicated, fast and reliable Internet connection with no data usage threshold and a separate WiFi network and SSID (static IP optional);

– Comcast Business At Home provides a professionally installed, dedicated, fast and reliable Internet connection with no data usage threshold and a separate WiFi network and SSID (static IP optional); Flexibility – With no minimum or maximum number of users, businesses can add as many employees as needed, across multiple locations;

– With no minimum or maximum number of users, businesses can add as many employees as needed, across multiple locations; Convenience – Each employee’s service is billed to the company’s Comcast Business account;

– Each employee’s service is billed to the company’s Comcast Business account; Mobility – Available on-the-go voice solutions that allow employees to route calls from their business number to any device;

– Available on-the-go voice solutions that allow employees to route calls from their business number to any device; Security – Available cybersecurity solution to help protect devices connected to the network from malicious threats.

