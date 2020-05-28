Phone.com Announces Major Upgrade to its Video Service

In this age of teleworking, video has become more crucial than ever.

We have seen a decade of video and future of work adoption happen in a few weeks or months. People who never thought they would use video to work from home are doing both and liking it.

To help serve this need, Phone.com has harnessed its industry-leading experience and created the innovative technology needed to support remote work. With high-quality video, messaging, screen and filesharing, Phone.com’s updated video meetings service delivers crystal clear communications and seamless collaboration from anywhere at any time on any device.

We are pretty impressed with the upper limit on video calls of 100.

CEO and Co-Founder of Phone.com, Ari Rabban

“For more than 12 years, Phone.com has developed leading-edge, mobile-first communications solutions that help businesses become agile,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Phone.com, Ari Rabban. “We’ve assembled resources and features that ensures businesses remain productive and connected, regardless of their location, and our updated video meetings service reflects these objectives.”

With Phone.com HD video conferencing, users can conduct team video meetings, instant message colleagues, as well as share screens and documents with ease. As a clientless offering, anyone can start or join a meeting from their web browser without ever having to download, install or update applications.

“Today’s small business users deserve enterprise-grade, omnichannel communications without complexity, the hassle of long-term contracts or exorbitant pricing,” added Rabban. “Our customers need unified communications and collaboration services that are as flexible as they are easy to use, so that’s what we developed.”

