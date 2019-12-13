Pros and Cons of new Fuze Enterprise Focus

Fuze just cut 25% of its team and has decided to focus more on enterprise customers.

We broke the news about the company working with Slack a few months back – turns out that is a smart move if you are competing with Microsoft and Cisco Teams.

New CEO Brian Day said:

To effectively align Fuze’s operations to focus on the enterprise market, we have had to make critical and challenging changes across our global organization. We are now laser focused on meeting the evolving needs of enterprise organizations, by providing global cloud communications solutions that empower them to move away from legacy systems and embrace digital transformation.

By centering our focus and operations on the enterprise portion of our business, we will best position Fuze for long-term success. I am truly grateful for the dedication and contributions of all who have gotten us to this point.

The positive here is enterprise customers are larger and can be more profitable – depending on what they are purchasing.

The negative is enterprise customers do more research. They want to delve into the finances of the companies they choose.

This is especially true when competitor A and B is Microsoft and Cisco.

Without a doubt, the news of cuts will be a concern for some new customers and potentially delay sales… or worse.

In our opinion, the smart move is to be open to mid-size and smaller companies for some time to ensure the new strategy “takes.”

In addition, they should remind Slack – the company needs a healthy ecosystem of UCaaS partners to fight the big tech competitors.

If Slack is to make a UCaaS purchase – a decision which has many pros and cons – now could be the time.

