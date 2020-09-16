RapidDeploy Enters into Agreements with Google, OnStar, ADT to Transform U.S. Emergency Response Systems

Open and integrated emergency response platform, RapidDeploy announced it will directly integrate supplemental emergency data from some of the largest and most influential companies in technology and public safety. Google, OnStar, ADT, Priority Dispatch and Rave Mobile Safety are the most recent additions to RapidDeploy’s Unified Critical Response (UCR) ecosystem, which already has partnerships with AT&T, Microsoft, AT&T FirstNet, and Esri, among others.

RapidDeploy gives 9-1-1 telecommunicators and first responders with only a few employees access to the same analytics, mapping, dispatch and First Responder applications enjoyed by bigger, better-funded cities and populous states.

This is great news as communications technology is evolving rapidly but the nation’s 911 infrastructure hasn’t kept pace.

“In order for our industry to thrive and evolve, we need to establish and grow an open and collaborative partner ecosystem,” stated Steven Raucher, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidDeploy. “By joining forces with these tech and innovation power houses, we are one step closer to unifying the end-to-end public safety workflow. This ecosystem is pivotal to transforming voice-centric 9-1-1 centers into data-driven organizations.”

Also, RapidDeploy unveiled the latest version of its RadiusPlus tactical mapping solution, available now to all agencies using RapidDeploy products. This enhanced cloud-native software solution includes a direct data integration with Google. RapidDeploy users will now receive supplemental data faster than before, with richer data, for more 9-1-1 calls. This new directly integrated data from the Android Emergency Location Service will enhance situational awareness, which can improve the speed and effectiveness of emergency response.

OnStar – OnStar’s 150 Emergency-Certified Advisors respond to more than 10,000 emergencies every month, including 3,500 cases of Automatic Crash Response notifications. Timing is everything in the moments after a collision, and Automatic Crash Response uses sensors in the vehicle to automatically connect an OnStar Advisor to a vehicle, even when a customer is not able to call for help. By teaming up with OnStar, RapidDeploy solutions will display crash data directly on the 9-1-1 map screen, without having to rely on verbal relaying of information.

“For over two decades, OnStar has been committed to working with public safety to transform emergency call processing,” said Catherine Bishop, Senior Manager, OnStar Emergency Services. “Our partnership with RapidDeploy will allow us to electronically transmit critical crash data directly into the Emergency Communications Centers’ ecosystems to facilitate more informed dispatch and enhanced patient treatment at crash scenes.”

ADT – ADT is a leading provider of security, automation and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. Through this partnership, RapidDeploy will enable more efficient and richer data transfer from alarm monitoring centers to 9-1-1 communication centers, ensuring that telecommunicators and first responders have more context for each call that comes in.

“Working with RapidDeploy to integrate our residential, small business and commercial alarm monitoring data directly into 9-1-1 systems will help improve emergency response efficiencies and effectiveness,” said Donald Young, CIO and EVP of Field Operations at ADT. “This solution adds to the many ways ADT is innovating enhanced alarm response technology to help protect and connect our customers to what matters most.”

Priority Dispatch – RapidDeploy is one of Priority Dispatch’s only Titanium integration partners, enabling dispatch protocols directly in one unified platform. Now as Priority Dispatch readies its cloud-based ProQA emergency dispatching software, RapidDeploy will also be rendering ProQA directly within RapidDeploy’s RadiusPlus tactical map.

“Our mission for 35+ years has been to lead the creation of meaningful change in public safety and health,” stated Ron McDaniel, Priority Dispatch’s President. “RapidDeploy’s initiative to grow the Unified Critical Response ecosystem directly aligns with this mission. We’re excited about the RadiusPlus integration with ProQA and continuing to expand our partnership with another key leader in this industry.”

Rave Mobile Safety – RapidDeploy and Rave Mobile Safety are working together to connect Rave’s Smart911 emergency profiles, building floor plans, facility information and tools to communicate with populations impacted by emergencies. In addition, Rave’s IoT Panic Button can be connected to the RapidDeploy Unified Communications platform to simplify and speed up the flow of critical life-saving information. The integrated solutions will make communities safer and better connected to its citizens. With millions of citizens registered and tens of thousands of organizations and facilities leveraging Rave’s solutions, RapidDeploy clients will have access to the largest set of emergency response data in the industry.

“We are excited to work with RapidDeploy as part of its Unified Critical Response ecosystem,” said Todd Piett, CEO at Rave. “By providing a seamless experience for call takers and dispatchers to receive Rave emergency data and more effectively communicate with their populations, RapidDeploy is an ideal partner for us to work with on the future integration of public safety communications.”

Expanded Partnership Announcements

Esri – RapidDeploy and Esri are both committed to improving situational awareness for telecommunicators and first responders by leveraging best-of-breed GIS capabilities, real-time mapping, and accurate location data in 9-1-1 systems and in the field. Given this shared vision, RapidDeploy is working with Esri to design a roadmap that provides public safety professionals with the latest GIS capabilities throughout RapidDeploy’s portfolio of products. Through this partnership, RapidDeploy will ensure that public safety professionals in all agencies, regardless of size, can benefit from the latest GIS innovations using locally authoritative GIS data and the latest innovations in cloud computing and location accuracy.

Lightning Partner Program

RapidDeploy is expanding its Lightning Partner Program, recognizing visionary technology partners who are collaborating to democratize public safety utilizing cloud-native technology. Lightning Partners share RapidDeploy’s vision of secure, modern interfaces that are easy to deploy and are focused on enabling the digital transformation for 9-1-1 agencies of all sizes.

RapidDeploy today also announced the addition of several new Lightning Partners, including:

Archer (Autonomous drone emergency medical supply delivery system)

ClimaCell (Weather intelligence platform)

Niche (Records management system for law enforcement)

PulsePoint (Automatic external defibrillator location data to assist with cardiac arrests)

Trainfo (Reliable and predictive real-time railroad crossing data)

what3words (Global standard for communicating location)

“We’re thrilled to be part of the RapidDeploy Lightning Partner Program,” said Chris Bushell, Vice President, Business Operations for Niche Technology. “The seamless integration between NicheRMS and RapidDeploy’s Unified Critical Response ecosystem means that public safety users can focus on their missions with confidence, knowing that the technology they depend on will be available anytime, anywhere.”

“There is a tremendous opportunity for public safety technology companies to transform emergency response with unencumbered collaboration,” said Richard Price, PulsePoint President and Founder. “By connecting with RapidDeploy, the PulsePoint automatic external defibrillator (AED) registry is made available to dispatchers both within ProQA Paramount and spatially as a distinct map layer—showing the exact location of nearby automatic external defibrillators to assist with cardiac arrest response and save lives.”

Existing Lightning Partners include GETAC (in-vehicle and body worn cameras), GeoComm (GIS Hosting), Optimum (records management system (RMS) for law enforcement), and Orion (push-to-talk technology with secure, real-time communication, context, and automation).

