Star2Star Launches Video Meetings

With the rapid rise in teleworking, all UCaaS companies have realized how important video has become.

They are all coming out with new solutions to integrate with their core platforms.

For example, Star2Star just released their updated video conferencing platform, featuring a brand new user experience and an advanced feature set. Video Meetings offers new and improved user experiences for businesses seeking cutting-edge video conferencing technology that works in synchronization with their enterprise communications and collaboration tools.

One of the core benefits of the Video Meetings platform is that it provides browser-based access to seamless video conferencing via any device, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Users can capture the experience of in-person meetings from anywhere, and with anyone; Video Meetings is designed to be easily accessible within or outside the organization, allowing both employees and external colleagues to participate in meetings.

Additional features and benefits include:

Zero downloads required

High-quality video, audio, and interactivity

Support for web, full HD video, and dial-in users

Personal meeting rooms for all registered users

Support for video, audio, documents, presentations, and more content types

Simultaneous screen sharing

Virtual lobby allowing hosts to manage meeting participants more effectively

Built-in encryption for ultra-secure meetings

Seamless integration with Star2Star’s collaboration platform, Team Hub

Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star

“Video Meetings offers our customers exceptional video conferencing tools, which is especially important in our current circumstances,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are pleased to be able to offer such a powerful and easy-to-use solution to businesses that are trying to stay connected and maintain a sense of normalcy while working remotely. Video Meetings helps meet this critical business need when our customers need it most.”

The good news is Zoom has had numerous security issues to deal with as of late – meaning room for competition. Star2Star has been a quality player in the communications space for years and this new feature should be well-received by current and new customers. The company has a retention rate over 99% and this video addition should help keep it high.

