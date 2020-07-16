Voximplant, Launches One-Click Integration With Google Cloud Dialogflow

Voximplant, the voice-first cloud communications company, today announced one-click integration of Google Cloud Dialogflow into Voximplant’s full-featured CPaaS platform. This follows on to the company’s $10 million in funding and their news related to releasing no-code AI-driven IVR solutions.

With today’s news, Voximplant expands its relationship with Google Cloud, using Dialogflow, the AI-powered platform for building natural and rich conversational experiences for communication apps. The new one-click ability makes integrating Dialogflow into Voximplant’s full-featured CPaaS platform even faster and simpler, helping speed application development and rollout. Voximplant delivers a serverless, fully programmable platform with all of the capabilities that are needed to accompany a full-featured voicebot in modern call center and telephony environments. Further, Voximplant natively supports phone numbers from 60 countries out of the box.

Voximplant Enhances Interactions with Latest in Conversational Voice

AI Technology

Alexey Aylarov, CEO, Voximplant

Easy to get started: Plug into Dialogflow with one-click

Calls to and from wherever you want: Connects to SIP or PSTN numbers

Inbound and outbound: Support both incoming calls and outgoing campaigns

Advanced interaction features: Customizable DTMF, barge-in, no input detection, recording, full audio playback controls, and more

Full developer control: Modify interactions from the gateway with API’s that mirror those provided by Dialogflow

Integration into Voximplant Kit: Drag & drop visual IVR and customer experience automation builder

“While our AI-enabled platform powers the development of every kind of communications application and bot innovation, we further distinguish ourselves with a voice-first focus that ensures more natural and improved customer interactions,” said Alexey Aylarov, CEO, Voximplant. “As a Google Cloud Technology Partner, we deliver developers a most adaptable and feature-rich Dialogflow gateway on the market. And our one-click integration empowers them with an even faster path to rolling out contact center AI capabilities across mediums, use-cases and devices.”

This great news for Voximplant customers and gives more choice in the market as other companies like AudioCodes are also integrating with Dialogflow.

