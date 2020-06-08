Windstream Enterprises Launches Live Chat Functionality for OfficeSuite UC Contact Center

Windstream Enterprise today released a new web-based chat functionality for its proprietary OfficeSuite UC Contact Center Services (CCS). This cloud-based solution empowers contact centers to handle a higher volume of customer interactions while maintaining intuitive management and agent control — all in a single portal.

Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise

“While chat solutions have been around for a while, it is becoming the preferred communication channel for customers, with some studies showing it will soon overtake voice as the most popular channel for customer service due to younger generations relying more heavily on digital interactions,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “We leveraged our extensive experience with contact centers and our own software development shop to create a solution that takes live chat to the next level.”

In other news, the company recently beefed up its SD-WAN solution, expanded its relationship with Avaya and expanded it’s SMB solutions.

OfficeSuite UC CCS with live chat delivers benefits to both contact center agents and supervisors, including:

Managers can monitor, coach, and answer chat messages on behalf of the agent functionality for supervisors

Up to six simultaneous chat sessions per agent

The ability to handle voice calls and chat sessions at the same time

Fully customizable chat questions, wait treatments, and post-chat surveys

Live status dashboards and reports for analyzing historical chat activity

Simple installation processes to get customer websites enabled for chat quickly

There is a natural synergy between UCaaS and chat and we think this addition by Windstream is a great move.

