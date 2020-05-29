Zappix Launches Visual IVR Customer Self-Service Solution For Another Retail Customer

Visual IVR company Zappix, has launched its flagship Visual IVR solution for another national retailer. Zappix has seen increased demand for its Visual IVR solution in recent months as businesses handle the significant impact of COVID-19 on contact centers.

Contact center managers have seen an increase in the volume of inbound customer service calls, while most contact centers could not operate at full capacity. As the company launches Visual IVR with this new customer, Zappix also plans to launch multiple customers in the next couple of weeks as well.

You may recall our colleague Maurice Nagle recently covered the news on Zappix Alexa integration.

Zappix Visual IVR and on-demand customer service solutions automate tedious interactions that make up the vast majority of customer service calls and free up live agents to focus on complex interactions where their skills and empathy bring great value. Zappix customers leverage the solutions to handle common use cases like Order Tracking, Account Management, Claims Processing, Knowledge Bases & FAQs, and more.

When on a call from a mobile phone initiated by the customer or prospect, they receive a text which allows them to click and receive a web-based self-service experience.

The video above shows how it works.





Yossi Abraham, Zappix president

“We’re glad to help another customer deliver a self-service solution — solutions that are becoming especially needed these days,” said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. “Zappix allows our customers to launch a new solution in days and keep their customers up to speed and engaged now, during the COVID-19 crisis, and in the future.”

Zappix cloud-based Digital Self-Service solutions leverage the speed of Visual IVR and the convenience of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to provide customers the experiences they crave. Retailers using Zappix solutions benefit from:

Reduced calls to agents

Lower contact center costs

Improved customer experience (CX)

Targeted revenue growth opportunities

Automation of repetitive processes, freeing live agents to focus on high-value tasks

Shorter average handling times per call

Zappix automation seamlessly integrates with any CRM, Order Management System, and other back-end systems to connect customers directly to the retailer. Zappix Actionable Analytics tracks the customer journey and provides reports analyzing consumer behavior and trends. Together, each part of the Zappix portfolio gives retailers the power to improve customer service.

