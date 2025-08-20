AI Agent Manus Posts $90 Million Annualized Run Rate

Key Takeaways

Manus, developed by Butterfly Effect, disclosed an annualized revenue run rate of $90 million, based on its most recent monthly subscription revenue.

The figure was shared by co-founder Qi Yichao (Peak Ji) at a Stripe Tour event in Singapore.

The platform operates on a tiered subscription model, from free access up to $199 per month.

Manus relocated its headquarters to Singapore earlier this year to support global expansion.

While the disclosure signals strong early momentum, ARR is a projection, not audited annual revenue, and retention and competition will be key tests.

Manus, the autonomous AI agent platform from Butterfly Effect, has reached an annualized run rate of $90 million, according to remarks made by co-founder Qi Yichao (also known as Peak Ji) at a recent Stripe Tour event in Singapore. The figure reflects the company’s monthly subscription income multiplied across twelve months. It offers an early signal of strong market traction, though analysts caution it is a forward-looking estimate, not confirmed annual revenue.

The company has adopted a subscription-driven business model with multiple tiers. Users can access a free plan, while paid tiers range from $19 to $199 per month. That pricing approach has enabled Manus to grow quickly since its public launch in March 2025. Company leadership has also highlighted a strategic decision to shift headquarters to Singapore, a move aimed at broadening its reach across Asia and global markets.

From an industry perspective, the disclosure matters for several reasons. First, revenue transparency this early is unusual among AI agent startups. By releasing these numbers, Manus is signaling confidence to potential customers, partners, and investors. Second, the recurring nature of its subscription plans suggests potential for predictable revenue if churn is managed effectively. Finally, the company has already attracted significant capital, including a $75 million round led by a major venture capital firm, and is now thought to be valued near half a billion dollars.

Still, there are reasons for caution. The run rate is not the same as actual revenue over a full year. It assumes that recent performance holds steady, but high-growth startups often face volatility. Customer retention is critical in a subscription model, and competition in the AI agent market is intensifying, with larger players and other startups rolling out agent-driven workflows. Global scaling also brings operational and regulatory complexity that could test the company’s ability to sustain momentum.

Looking forward, several factors will determine whether Manus can translate its run-rate milestone into durable success. Continued product development and differentiation will be essential as the AI agent market matures. Expanding use cases beyond early adopters to enterprise and vertical customers could broaden the revenue base. Operational execution in new markets will matter as much as technical capability. And ultimately, consistent retention and engagement will decide whether the company’s projected $90 million run rate can be converted into lasting revenue growth.

Manus’s reported $90 million run rate highlights just how quickly AI agent platforms are moving from experimental tools to revenue-generating businesses. The milestone underscores demand for subscription-based AI services, while also placing the company among the more commercially advanced startups in this space. But the real test will be sustaining this momentum, converting projections into realized annual revenue, and standing out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

