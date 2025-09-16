DataOps.live Unveils Momentum to Accelerate AI-Ready Data Delivery

Key Takeaways:

DataOps.live launched Momentum, the newest version of its DataOps Automation Platform, designed to help enterprises deliver AI-ready data at scale.

The platform integrates CI/CD, observability, governance, and data product delivery to operationalize trusted AI.

Momentum introduces AI-powered features including AI-ready Scoring, a new Metis Data Engineering Agent, and full Data Product Lineage capabilities.

Executives and industry leaders highlight the importance of automation and governance in bridging the AI-readiness gap.

DataOps.live will showcase Momentum at Big Data London and host a launch webinar in early October.

Nick Halsey, CEO of DataOps.live

DataOps.live has announced the launch of Momentum, a significant upgrade to its DataOps Automation Platform aimed at helping enterprises operationalize their data for trusted AI at scale. The company describes the new release as a way to embed automation, collaboration, governance, and observability throughout the data product lifecycle, enabling organizations to deliver reliable and reusable data products.

Industry analysts note that data readiness has become a critical challenge for organizations looking to deploy AI. Gartner recently observed that “AI-ready data is the top investment priority among data management leaders. However, most organizations have not matured their metadata and DataOps practices to support AI use cases.” The firm also projected that “by 2026, a data engineering team guided by DataOps practices and tools will be 10x more productive than teams that do not use DataOps.”

Momentum addresses these gaps with four key automation capabilities:

Streamlined Data Product Delivery: Automates the building, packaging, and scaling of reusable AI-ready data products.

Automates the building, packaging, and scaling of reusable AI-ready data products. Automated CI/CD: Continuously builds, tests, and deploys data pipelines.

Continuously builds, tests, and deploys data pipelines. Continuous Observability: Monitors and validates data pipelines across their lifecycle.

Monitors and validates data pipelines across their lifecycle. Enforced Governance: Applies and enforces governance policies to all data products.

The launch also introduces several new AI-powered features. Among them is AI-ready Scoring, which evaluates whether both raw data and resulting AI data products meet readiness standards. The Metis Data Engineering Agent is designed to accelerate the creation of data products, while Data Product Lineage provides visibility into how data is created, transformed, and applied across an organization.

Paul Rankin, former Head of Data Management Platforms at Roche Diagnostics and now a data strategy consultant at Alpiq, emphasized the impact of DataOps.live in enterprise environments. “DataOps.live was at the heart of Roche Diagnostics’ modern data stack while I was there,” Rankin said. “DataOps.live is a critical enabler for data engineering teams. I can’t wait to deploy the DataOps.live Momentum platform to help my clients accelerate AI projects through true DataOps automation.”

Nick Halsey, CEO of DataOps.live, underscored the role of governance and quality in AI adoption. “Good enough data is not AI-ready,” he said. “With Momentum, we’re giving CDOs and data leaders the visibility, automation, and governance they need to trust their data, their AI outputs, and the data products that deliver them. We believe that our new platform aligns with the Gartner call for DataOps practices and converged data management platforms to standardize and consistently deliver AI-ready data.”

DataOps.live plans to showcase Momentum at the upcoming Big Data London conference on September 24 and 25, including a keynote session titled “Making Your Data AI Ready with DataOps.” The company will also host a launch webinar on October 2 to provide additional details to customers and partners through its official website.

The Momentum release represents a continuation of DataOps.live’s strategy to help enterprises close the gap between traditional data management practices and the needs of AI. By combining automation with observability and governance, the platform positions itself as a foundation for organizations looking to build trust in their data while accelerating delivery.

