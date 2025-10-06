OpenAI Opens Apps SDK Preview, Paving the Way for ChatGPT App Ecosystem

Key Takeaways:

• OpenAI has released a preview of its Apps SDK, enabling developers to build custom apps within ChatGPT.

• The SDK is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), signaling a shift toward an open standard for AI-driven integrations.

• App submissions for publication will begin later this year, marking the start of a potential ChatGPT app marketplace.

OpenAI announced that developers can now begin building and testing applications directly inside ChatGPT using its newly released Apps SDK preview. The company described the framework as an open standard built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a foundation it introduced earlier this year to standardize how AI systems securely access tools, data, and workflows.

The SDK allows developers to create lightweight, interactive applications that can run natively inside ChatGPT. These apps can extend the model’s capabilities beyond simple conversation—offering users mini-programs that perform specific functions like calculations, document generation, data analysis, or connecting to external services.

OpenAI’s developer account said that app submissions for publication will open later this year, hinting at the formation of a broader ChatGPT ecosystem. The company has long indicated its intent to evolve ChatGPT into a platform where users can discover and use specialized AI tools much like mobile apps.

The new SDK provides programmatic access for developers to define interfaces, actions, and inputs within the ChatGPT environment. It builds on the same architecture that currently powers custom GPTs, but adds a more flexible way to integrate APIs and external systems using the MCP framework. This approach could help unify the developer experience across OpenAI’s tools and promote interoperability with other AI systems.

MCP itself has drawn attention for being positioned as an open, model-agnostic standard, not limited to OpenAI products. The company has stated that any AI model or platform could adopt it, which may encourage cross-compatibility among AI services. By aligning the Apps SDK with MCP, OpenAI appears to be betting on an ecosystem where developers can write once and deploy across multiple AI platforms that recognize the same standard.

You can start building and testing apps in ChatGPT with the Apps SDK preview, which we're releasing today as an open standard built on MCP.



Later this year, we’ll begin accepting app submissions for publication.https://t.co/pj4gUgso22 https://t.co/WSZy0tkRq7 — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) October 6, 2025

For developers, the SDK preview offers a practical starting point: creating and testing apps in ChatGPT before the public marketplace launches. Early experimentation is expected to reveal best practices for user experience, context handling, and data safety within conversational interfaces. The move also aligns with OpenAI’s broader trend toward modular, developer-friendly frameworks that give third parties greater control over how AI interacts with their data and services.

While details on monetization or app distribution are not yet public, the upcoming submission system will likely resemble established app ecosystems, allowing vetted developers to list their applications for ChatGPT users to install or enable. This could mark a significant new revenue stream both for developers and OpenAI, positioning ChatGPT as a gateway to AI-enhanced productivity apps.

Industry observers note that this step mirrors how mobile operating systems evolved—first by opening SDKs to developers, then by building marketplaces to distribute and monetize apps. If OpenAI follows a similar path, ChatGPT might become not only a conversational interface but also a unified platform for interacting with the digital economy through AI.

The SDK preview can be explored on OpenAI’s developer site, where documentation and examples are expected to grow as the ecosystem matures.



