Allot BusinessSecure Helps Telcos Keep Businesses Cyber Secure

Allot has launched Allot BusinessSecure, a new solution that CSPs can offer their SMB and Enterprise customers to protect them from emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and crypto-mining, while increasing revenue.

Cybersecurity is a major problem for companies and most are not taking the precautions needed to stay safe. Just a few days ago in fact, Bank of Costa Rica (BCR) was hacked and the hackers are threatening to leak a 2GB spreadsheet unless they are paid a ransom. This data includes 11 million cards from BCR, with 4 million being unique and 140,000 belonging to “US citizens.”

We have told you before that ransomware has become extortionware and more recently that there are now hacker affiliate programs making it dead easy to hack and get paid large sums of money. Over a million dollars for large hacks in fact.

Then there is the threat from nation-states like Iran and China.

Allot BusinessSecure is the newest member of the Allot Secure family of unified cybersecurity solutions, used by over 23 million consumer and business subscribers. Allot Secure also includes solutions for a unified experience on devices that are on mobile networks (NetworkSecure), fixed home networks (HomeSecure), public Wi-Fi networks (EndpointSecure), and for IoT devices (IoTSecure).

Using Machine Learning technology and network visibility tools, Allot BusinessSecure automatically identifies all devices in the network and applies a customizable security policy to protect them and the network. The solution offers a network-based antivirus service that requires no security expertise and needs no installation on business or employee devices. In addition, Allot BusinessSecure hardens the customer premises equipment (CPE) to further protect against many types of vulnerabilities.

Through the unified BusinessSecure application, businesses can assign devices to a device group or branch and apply content control to the selected branch, device group or individual device to tailor ‘allowed’ content during working hours. The application also delivers unified reporting on all protected devices, including IoT devices on the network. BusinessSecure includes a self-diagnostics chat bot that greatly reduces the time and effort required to troubleshoot network problems.

“Over the last few years, Allot has successfully helped leading communication service providers all over the world deliver network-based cybersecurity solutions to their subscribers,” said Angel Fernandez AVP of Security Solutions, Product Management at Allot. Now, CSPs can generate new revenue from their SOHO, SMB and Enterprise customers with similar services that are designed for businesses.”

