Nvidia Warns GAIN AI Act Could Undermine U.S. Tech Leadership

Key Takeaways:

The GAIN AI Act, included in the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, would require Nvidia, AMD, and others to prioritize American buyers before exporting high-performance AI chips.

Nvidia has strongly opposed the bill, calling it “doomer science fiction” and warning it would address “a problem that does not exist.”

Supporters say the bill ensures U.S. startups, universities, and small businesses have reliable access to advanced GPUs amid supply concerns.

The legislation would also create export licensing requirements, further restricting sales to foreign buyers, particularly in China.

Nvidia argues the measure could harm global competition and slow U.S. innovation instead of strengthening it.

The debate over how best to regulate the artificial intelligence industry in the United States has intensified with the introduction of the Guaranteeing Access and Innovation for National Artificial Intelligence Act, also known as the GAIN AI Act. The legislation, folded into the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, would mandate that American companies developing advanced chips prioritize U.S. customers before selling those same products abroad.

That means companies such as Nvidia and AMD would need to reserve their most advanced GPUs, like Nvidia’s H100 and AMD’s Instinct MI308, for domestic buyers including startups, research institutions, and universities before offering them on the global market. The bill also includes new export licensing conditions designed to limit sales of high-powered processors to countries seen as potential adversaries, most notably China.

The proposal immediately drew opposition from Nvidia, which has become the most visible player in the AI hardware space. Speaking at a press forum, the company dismissed the act as unnecessary and harmful, describing it as “doomer science fiction.” According to Nvidia, the measure would not solve a real problem and risks creating new ones by slowing down innovation and cutting into global competition.

In a statement to Tom’s Hardware, the company explained: “The U.S. has always been and will continue to be our largest market. We never deprive American customers in order to serve the rest of the world. In trying to solve a problem that does not exist, the proposed bill would restrict competition worldwide in any industry that uses mainstream computing chips.”

The company went further, comparing the act to the earlier AI Diffusion Rule, which it said also imposed constraints without delivering meaningful benefits. By lumping advanced AI chips into broader national security concerns, Nvidia warned, lawmakers risk making U.S. technology companies less competitive against global rivals while creating barriers for industries that rely on high-performance computing.

Still, the act has gathered support from lawmakers who argue it is necessary to protect national interests. They say the global race for AI dominance means that American universities, small companies, and researchers need guaranteed access to the tools that will drive the next wave of innovation. Supply constraints, they contend, make it too easy for foreign buyers with deep pockets to outbid smaller domestic players. By prioritizing American customers, the act seeks to close that gap.

Nvidia disagrees with that framing. It maintains that the U.S. market already has reliable access to its latest products, with no evidence that global sales deprive domestic buyers. For the company, the bigger risk is that tying up exports in licensing restrictions will limit overall demand, reduce revenue for reinvestment, and discourage the international collaborations that have long fueled technology progress.

Reuters reported that Nvidia argued the bill would “restrict competition worldwide in any industry that uses mainstream computing chips.” The company added that while the intention may be to strengthen U.S. leadership, the effect could be the opposite—undermining the country’s dominant position by discouraging trade and slowing down adoption in allied nations.

The GAIN AI Act is also notable for the timing of its introduction. With AI demand booming, high-performance GPUs are seen as one of the most strategic assets in technology. That makes them not only critical for innovation but also for geopolitics. Washington has already moved to restrict exports of AI chips to China and other countries viewed as strategic competitors. The act extends those restrictions by adding domestic prioritization rules that go beyond traditional export controls.

Supporters see it as a safeguard against shortages and as a way to give smaller U.S. players a fighting chance. But critics warn of unintended consequences, including bottlenecks in supply chains and disincentives for global partners who rely on American hardware.

Nvidia’s position reflects its balancing act: protecting its core U.S. market while maintaining global sales that account for a significant share of revenue. By arguing that U.S. customers are already prioritized, the company is pushing back against what it sees as unnecessary intervention.

The company’s sharp criticism also illustrates the tension between lawmakers eager to set guardrails for AI development and an industry that thrives on scale and global reach. For Nvidia, the fear is that measures like the GAIN AI Act could slow down innovation at the very moment AI technologies are moving from labs into mainstream applications across industries.

As Congress debates the bill, the stakes are high. A law designed to strengthen American access to AI hardware could, depending on how it is implemented, either give U.S. researchers an advantage or create new hurdles that limit the very competitiveness it seeks to protect. For now, Nvidia has made its position clear: the act, in its view, risks doing more harm than good.