Phoebe Raises $17M to Build AI “Immune System” for Software

Key Takeaways:

London-based AI startup Phoebe raised $17 million in seed funding co-led by GV and Cherry Ventures.

Founded by former Stripe executives, Phoebe is developing AI agents that act like an “immune system” for software, diagnosing and fixing issues in real time.

Early customers such as Trainline and PPRO report significant improvements in speed and reliability using the platform.

Investors highlight Phoebe’s potential to address the growing reliability gap in software as AI accelerates code generation.

The funding will support product expansion, customer growth, and a path toward fully autonomous incident prevention.

Phoebe, a London-based startup positioning itself as an “immune system for software,” has secured $17 million in seed funding to expand its AI-driven platform. The round was co-led by GV, formerly Google Ventures, and Cherry Ventures, signaling strong investor interest in technology that can help enterprises cut down costly downtime and development inefficiencies.

The company was founded in 2024 by Matt Henderson and James Summerfield, who previously served as CEO and CIO of Stripe Europe. Both bring experience from leading high-scale operations where reliability was critical. Their earlier startup, Rangespan, was acquired by Google in 2014, adding to their track record of building technology with enterprise adoption potential.

An AI “Immune System” for Software

Phoebe’s core idea is to use swarms of AI agents that continuously monitor live system data, detect anomalies, and remediate problems before they become widespread. The company describes its system as an “immune system” because it is designed to react automatically to threats, learn from prior incidents, and adapt to new challenges without waiting for human engineers to intervene.

Software outages remain one of the most expensive challenges facing enterprises. Analysts estimate that global financial losses from outages reached over $400 billion last year. Developers spend roughly 30% of their time troubleshooting and fixing production issues. The result is not only lost revenue but also reduced productivity, as engineering resources are diverted from building new features to repairing existing systems.

By automating much of this work, Phoebe believes it can reduce incident resolution times by as much as 90% while also improving prevention. Early customer deployments have already suggested time savings. Trainline, the rail and ticketing service, reported that tasks which once took hours could now be completed in minutes with Phoebe’s platform. Another customer, payments infrastructure provider PPRO, has adopted the system to strengthen uptime in its financial operations.

Backing From Major Investors

The seed round brought together GV and Cherry Ventures as co-leads, joined by participation from other investors. The level of support reflects the increasing demand for tools that keep pace with the growing complexity of modern software stacks.

Roni Hiranand of GV highlighted how the adoption of AI in code creation is now outstripping the rate at which reliability can be maintained. “The rise of AI in software development has accelerated code creation far beyond the pace of reliability. Phoebe adds the missing layer of contextual intelligence that helps both human and AI engineers reduce and prevent failures,” he said.

For Cherry Ventures, the appeal lies in Phoebe’s ability to combine a clear problem statement with founders who have first-hand experience of the pain points. The background of Henderson and Summerfield at Stripe, a company where downtime carries immediate costs, demonstrated their understanding of the reliability challenge.

Early Traction and Proof Points

Unlike many startups that announce funding with little more than a prototype, Phoebe already has enterprise customers providing feedback and validation. Trainline’s use case illustrates a core value proposition: faster diagnosis and remediation. By shortening recovery times from hours to minutes, Phoebe positions itself as not just a monitoring tool but as an operational partner capable of driving measurable savings.

Summerfield noted that engineering teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer number of systems and dependencies they must manage. He argued that adding AI agents into the process offers a more scalable solution than simply hiring more engineers or adding additional manual checks. “If you look at where development is headed, you need something that can operate autonomously, learn from each incident, and respond faster than humanly possible,” he said.

Market Context

Phoebe enters a market already populated with observability leaders such as Datadog, Splunk, and Dynatrace. However, those platforms have primarily focused on surfacing data and helping engineers diagnose issues. Phoebe’s pitch is that its agents move beyond visibility into active remediation. In this way, the company is trying to bridge the gap between monitoring and automated action.

The timing may prove advantageous. As enterprises embrace AI-generated code, incidents and bugs could rise simply because more code is being created, often with less human oversight. This accelerates the need for reliability solutions that can match AI’s speed with AI-driven safeguards.

Looking Ahead

The $17 million in seed funding provides Phoebe with the resources to expand its engineering team, enhance its AI models, and grow its customer base. With early traction in industries where uptime is critical, such as rail services and financial transactions, the company is likely to target other sectors that cannot afford downtime, including healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics.

The broader question for Phoebe is how far and how quickly its AI agents can move toward fully autonomous operation. Today, the system can remediate many common issues and speed up fixes, but as AI reliability grows, the platform could potentially predict and prevent entire classes of incidents before they occur.

The founders believe this approach is not just a cost-saving measure but a way of enabling engineers to focus on innovation rather than firefighting. As Henderson explained, “Our goal is to give teams the freedom to build rather than spending their days tracking down errors. An immune system should be invisible until you need it, but when you do, it should act instantly.”

Conclusion

Phoebe’s funding highlights the growing convergence of AI and enterprise reliability. With credible founders, backing from major venture investors, and early validation from customers, the startup has positioned itself to address one of the most pressing issues in modern software: reducing the cost and time of outages. The company’s framing as an “immune system” offers an accessible way of understanding its mission—software that can defend itself. Whether Phoebe can expand its early momentum into a widely adopted enterprise standard will depend on how quickly it can scale, integrate into existing workflows, and demonstrate consistent results across industries.

Rich Tehrani serves as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 10-12, 2026 and is CEO of RT Advisors and is a Registered Representative (investment banker) with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). He handles capital/debt raises as well as M&A. RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the participants. While believed to be reliable, the information has not been independently verified for accuracy. Any broad, general statements made herein are provided for context only and should not be construed as exhaustive or universally applicable.

Portions of this article may have been developed with the assistance of artificial intelligence, which may have contributed to ideation, content generation, factual review, or editing.