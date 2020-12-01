Granite Guardian Provides Managed Network Services: Security, SD-WAN, WiFi and Help Desk

With sales north of $1.5 billion, anything Granite Telecommunications, LLC should be taken quite seriously when they announce a new, comprehensive service. The company, supplying services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced the launch of Granite Guardian, a comprehensive managed network solution that safeguards business connections from WAN to LAN using “as-a-service” delivery.

With Granite Guardian, organizations are able to reduce costs or reallocate talent by offloading network management to Granite’s Network Operations Center (NOC), which delivers 24/7 monitoring and management of network and devices from end-to-end across critical segments of enterprise networks.

Services include:

Access Remediation Services – proactive monitoring and optional on-demand onsite repair

– proactive monitoring and optional on-demand onsite repair Local Area Network (LAN) Services – managed switches, Wi-Fi or VoIP with optional help desk and on-demand on-site repair

– managed switches, Wi-Fi or VoIP with optional help desk and on-demand on-site repair Security Services – preemptive monitoring and management of premises network firewalls with optional on-demand onsite repair, or migration to a cloud-based network firewall service

– preemptive monitoring and management of premises network firewalls with optional on-demand onsite repair, or migration to a cloud-based network firewall service Wide Area Network (WAN) Optimization Services – advanced monitoring or managed SD-WAN with optional on-demand onsite repair

Each of these services comes with support from Granite’s Project Management and Account teams, 24/7 U.S.-based customer service and guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs).

Granite Guardian also includes access to the Granite Guardian Portal, the latest addition to the Granalytics portfolio of customer network management tools, which also includes Rock Reports, Granite Enterprise Mobility Marketplace and Granite Enterprise Mobility Management (GEMM) Dashboard.

Rand Currier, COO at Granite Telecommunications, LLC

“Granite is breaking ground in the managed network services space with Granite Guardian,” said Rand Currier, COO at Granite. “No other MSP delivers the breadth and depth that we do with Granite Guardian. We monitor any and all network elements regardless of type or where it sits within the customer network – LAN, WAN or in between – enhancing network operations and dramatically increasing uptime for our customers.”

Granite Guardian is available to all businesses and government agencies regardless of what supplier provides network services since it is delivered “over the top” of the customer’s network.

“Granite Guardian is ideal for businesses that don’t have an in-house IT team or are considering outsourcing network management to enable IT teams to focus on projects that drive their organizations forward, rather than simply keeping the lights on,” said Currier.

There are many companies looking to provide similar services – from those that started in the satellite market to others who were LECs or SD-WAN providers. Masergy also stands out as a player with similar offerings. What Granite brings to the table is the agility of a “small” player (compared to mega-telcos) and the size of a company with over a billion in revenue.

They seem to be positioned well in size and offerings to provide competitive services to the market.

