Pindrop to Unveil Deep Voice 3

Voice security and authentication company Pindrop, today announced the launch of Deep Voice 3, the new version of its voice recognition technology.

Matt Garland, VP of Engineering at Pindrop

Built on machine learning and deep neural networks, Deep Voice 3 is designed to more accurately recognize the voice of callers at a contact center with less speech. This allows:

End-users to be authenticated more quickly.

Higher enrollment rates enabling a smoother customer experience.

A more efficient, secure contact center.

Pindrop was able to combine a rearchitected neural network and an advanced training program to teach the system based on real-world learnings. This led to the development of the new version, with its advances in accuracy and speed.

Deep Voice 3 opens the door for strong authentication with brief snippets of speech. This enables numerous use cases especially in IVR and IoT applications where speech is conveyed in the form of small commands. Specifically, in IoT this enables speaker identification in as little as three syllables allowing for personalization on utterances as short as wake words (for example; ‘OK Google,’ ‘Hi Bixby,’ and ‘Alexa’).

Deep Voice 3 has been optimized to perform across a variety of acoustic and noise environments. Adapting to session variability improves authentication accuracy when handling differences in background noise conditions that exist between a caller’s enrollment and authentication calls. Pindrop has been analyzing the impact of Deep Voice 3 across a number of strategic customers who are already utilizing the Pindrop Passport authentication solution, and many of these partners expect to see a 30% improvement on their authentication and enrollment rates.

