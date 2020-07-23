Ivanti and Intel Partner to Offer Self-Healing of Remote Worker Endpoints

With millions of workers around the world working from home and social-distancing making it difficult to service endpoints face-to-face, companies are looking for ways to manage their IT through the pandemic and beyond. To assist in these challenging times, IT automation and security company Ivanti and Intel announced a new strategic partnership to offer Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) with self-healing capabilities. Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (EMA) now integrates with the Ivanti Neurons hyper-automation platform to enable IT organizations to self-heal and self-secure with Intel vPro platform-based devices both inside and outside the corporate firewall.

Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti

“Together, Ivanti and Intel are delivering unparalleled endpoint management for devices using the Intel vPro platform for on-premises and cloud-based endpoint remote management – integrated with hyper-automation bots on the Ivanti Neurons Platform,” said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. “As remote becomes the next normal, auto-healing, securing and servicing endpoints and edge devices becomes a key priority for organizations. With Ivanti Neurons, organizations supporting Intel vPro platform-powered devices can gain a 360-degree view of users, devices, and applications and auto-remediate performance, security, configuration issues.”

Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms

“By partnering with Ivanti, Intel continues to expand our industry-leading technologies that support our joint customers to manage a remote workforce and edge devices. Using the Intel vPro platform will provide in band and out of band endpoint management via the cloud. The Ivanti DaaS solution, along with the built for business Intel vPro platform is perfect for driving customer value for the next generation workforce. Together we are providing unparalleled technologies, performance and enhanced security for DaaS,” said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms.

This new partnership allows Ivanti to take remote actions on Intel vPro platform-based devices such as power-on, restart, setting wakeup times, controlling a system during OS failure and repairing devices at scale.

Regardless of when things get back to normal, the pandemic has taught companies that maximizing efficiency and automation are key to allowing organizations to survive and thrive at all times.

