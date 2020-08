Microsoft just released an explainer video showing how their new Surface Duo operates. The idea is it is the Microsoft you love and the Android you know. It does blend the best of both worlds.

There are a lot of drawbacks to this device when USD as a phone but it makes up for that when using apps – especially application pairs wich can take advantage of having two screens.

It is am impressive device but in the age of work from home, it is less important to have desktop-like power in your pocket.