SYNNEX COLLABsolv aims to Simplify Collaboration Solutions Support

As organizations embrace anywhere-working, teleworking, the future of work or whatever term you use to describe the “everywhere workplace,” something predictable happened.

A plethora of vendors have emerged with overlapping solutions to allow organizations to become more collaborative and productive.

These solutions may or may not work well with one another and the challenge for many organizations is the bottom-up nature of technology adoption has led to a hodge-podge of solutions IT and partners need to deal with.

In order to help such organizations, distributor SYNNEX launched COLLABsolv to provide specialized support to customers around collaboration solutions.

COLLABsolv unites the industry’s top AV, IT, CE, UC, Cloud, Mobile, and Secure Networking technologies essential to building integrated solutions for enterprise, video and team collaboration. The business supports a range of new-generation platform options for enterprise, mid-market and small business customers with applications for remote workers, BYOD, hot-desking, huddle rooms, meeting spaces, collaboration rooms and customer experience centers. SYNNEX COLLABSolv supports technology solutions for vertical markets such as corporate, healthcare, education, public sector and house of worship.

Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation

“Today’s workplace is evolving, and SYNNEX partners are moving quickly to meet the needs of their customers. This strategic initiative is designed to help customers make their complex voice, cloud, and video projects simple, cohesive and profitable,” said Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. “Beyond delivering best-in-class hardware, software and platform offerings, our dedicated team of sales and marketing professionals and certified engineers are able to equip customers with the knowledge and skills needed to gain the competitive edge in this important market segment.”

Partners are able to receive the following dedicated resources from this new program:

Industry-leading collaboration line card including manufacturers such as Audiocodes, Avaya, Aver, Avocor, Bose, Cisco, Crestron, Epson, Ergotron, Five9, Fortinet, Google, Harman, HPE, HPI, Intel, Konftel, Kramer, Legrand, Lenovo, LG, Lifesize, Logitech, Microsoft, NEC, Newline, OneLan, Peerless AV, Poly, Ribbon, RingCentral, Ruckus, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sharp, Verizon, Viewsonic, Watchguard, Yamaha and more;

Specialized design, sales, product, and solutions teams committed to bringing a consultative approach to the sales and enablement process, including recently-expanded field-based and UC sales;

Enhanced service offerings including site survey and collaboration assessments, post-sale support, helpdesk services and solution monitoring;

Exclusive and specialized bundled solutions;

Meeting room-as-a-service; Subscription and consumption-based plans with monthly pricing options;

Solutions-focused training, enablement and sales support.

In related news, the company will be splitting into two publically traded companies:

– SYNNEX, a top-three Americas and Japan IT distribution company.

– Concentrix, a top-two global customer experience (“CX”) solutions company.

In addition, we recently reported on our Virtual PBX community sponsored by Nextiva that Avaya picked SYNNEX to deliver new cloud office UCaaS solution.

