Peerless Network Adds Rapid Teleworking Option to Aid in Social-Distancing Initiatives

It has been an exciting time for Peerless Network – Last summer we broke the news on the company’s Cloud PBX including APIs and enhanced telecom management. What we found most intriguing was the access to the company’s ANImate automated platform, which is a full-featured customer portal and API that allows complete control, integration and customization of your entire telephone number management process.

This past fall, they partnered with Ribbon Communications to help kill robocalls. This past December, they added A2P enterprise messaging which would allow for companies to send text alerts as appointment reminders, marketing messages, etc.

At this past ITEXPO in South Florida, the company announced a partnership with Telarus.

Peerless Network is proud to partner with Telarus and its network of trusted technology experts to promote our robust portfolio of voice solutions to enterprises throughout the U.S. and Europe Rick Knight, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Peerless Network.

The company’s latest news is their Cloud PBX offers simple to deploy remote worker solutions. For the millions of us at home working because we are social distancing, this solution allows all the productivity from the office to follow us to our homes… Hopefully, we get all the work done we are supposed to without those pesky viruses to worry about. Best of all, we can complete our tasks while also guarding the numerous 24-packs of toilet paper we’ve accumulated. 🙂

With Cloud PBX, enterprises of all sizes can manage telephone extensions, Direct Inward Dialing (DIDs), services, routing, configuration and inventory over a cloud-based IP network via one system with zero-touch provisioning and easy customization. Employees can be sent pre-provisioned phones and begin working from home in less than 48 hours.

“Our Cloud PBX offering allows remote employees to have seamless and instant collaboration with their teams and customers through a cost-effective and simple-to-deploy UCaaS model,” said Rick. “Peerless Network’s market-disrupting technology is designed to enhance and maintain safe, secure and uninterrupted business operations and is critical when mobilizing remote work environments.”

The great thing about the UCaaS space is we have been getting ready for this pandemic for the past 20 years. The industry’s time has finally come and we applaud solutions like this from Peerless Network which allow organizations to stay productive as they transition to teleworking.

