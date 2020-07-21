Vyopta Launches Support for Microsoft Teams

UC monitoring and analytics company, Vyopta, has added support for Microsoft’s cloud-based UC products including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Surface Hub, and Skype for Business Online.

This capability accelerates Microsoft Teams rollouts, simplifies troubleshooting and reporting, and improves quality of service across the Microsoft-based voice and video calling experience.

Last year, we broke the news on their funding to optimize collaboration and the future of work.

Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta

“Microsoft Teams usage has surged exponentially as many organizations embraced remote work and many video-based services such as telehealth, distance learning and remote financial services,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. “Vyopta is uniquely positioned to help large enterprises with mixed-vendor UC environments ensure a positive end-user experience while optimizing collaboration, communication and business outcomes.”

The Microsoft support within Vyopta’s Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform now includes:

Single-pane-of-glass approach for troubleshooting end-to-end call experience for Microsoft Teams along with endpoints devices, interop platforms SBCs and more

Seamless visibility across technologies from vendors including Zoom, Cisco, Poly, Pexip, BlueJeans by Verizon, and Microsoft Skype for Business, in order to successfully manage migrations to Microsoft Teams as well as mixed deployments

Advanced quality, network and device metrics, insights on participant join methods, home networks and peripherals used, and Call Detail Records (CDRs) to troubleshoot and diagnose systemic and user-specific issues

Sophisticated usage and adoption analytics for stakeholder reporting, capacity planning, ROI optimization, and improving user experience

In the coming months, Vyopta will continue investing in additional monitoring capabilities including more sophisticated proactive alerting for Microsoft Teams as well as extended coverage for more SBCs and cloud video interop platforms commonly used with Microsoft Teams.

One of the largest challenges for IT and home users is ensuring quality of conversations on various teleworking platforms. Vyopta’s news is timely as it solves a real-world problem facing many organizations with home workers looking to stay productive.

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.