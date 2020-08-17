Zoom’s UCaaS Solution Gets More Competitive, Adds 40 Countries

8×8 and RingCentral have not been shy about touting their video solutions as they see collaboration as a natural, adjacent market to UCaaS. Our colleague, Maurice Nagle wrote about RingCentral’s new video solution this past April in fact.

Zoom, needs to defend its turf while providing a complete solution for customers. This is why the company has made some big news today.

Zoom Phone now supports local phone numbers are: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This expanded geographic coverage allows Zoom customers to migrate away from their legacy phone systems and consolidate business communications into Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform.

To help customers streamline their communication carrier portfolio, Zoom has launched the Global Select plan. With this new plan, a company can purchase domestic calling in 40 plus countries and territories where Zoom provides PSTN service, for a single price. While many companies with locations around the world are responsible for negotiating telephone service agreements with various carriers, Zoom aims to simplify that process.

In addition to local service in 40 plus countries and territories, Zoom Phone provides telephone connectivity covering the world through its Bring Your Own Carrier model, including in markets where telephone service is highly regulated. Zoom will also continue to provide an easy solution for companies that do not require individual direct numbers for every employee. For these customers, the Zoom Phone Pro plan for cloud telephony service is available starting at $8 USD a user per month.

Competition is good for the customer and allowing users to not have to jump in and out of disparate platforms to make calls, collaborate and chat is a win for the enterprise that wants to reduce training, tech support costs and confusion. Finally, as platforms add global collaboration and UCaaS, the ability to escalate a call to a collaboration becomes even easier.

See the ONLY UCaaS, CRM, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.