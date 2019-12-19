Braskem Selects CenturyLink for Global SD-WAN

Centurylink has made a lot of news lately. In June we reported a big investment they made in their Miami network, In August we broke the news about their activities in Edge Computing and in December we broke news about them adding Storage to the Edge.

Now, Braskem, the largest thermoplastics resins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, selected CenturyLink, to deliver a global SD-WAN network solution to more than 50 of its locations across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia. This SD-WAN network will go through more than 130 balanced MPLS and dedicated internet links with a connection to the private cloud through CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions. This provides Braskem with a positive user experience and an efficient, secure way to access applications and transport business data.

André Oliveira, senior infrastructure operations manager for Braskem

“We needed a global vendor we could rely on to plan and manage our network infrastructure so we can focus on faster innovation, improve end-user experience and deepen processes to accelerate growth in digital business,” said André Oliveira, senior infrastructure operations manager for Braskem. “With CenturyLink’s SD-WAN solution, Braskem now has the flexibility to leverage diverse network resources and provide faster user access to business applications, whether in the public cloud or on-premise.”

CenturyLink will provide Braskem with a software-defined wide area network that can quickly deploy branch sites, deliver cost savings with private and public networks, and provide optimized cloud connectivity and application-aware routing.

Luis Ramos, Global Accounts Management Director for CenturyLink in Latin America

“We provide secure, scalable and cost-effective public and private network connections through a broad range of connectivity types, allowing companies to be nimble and helping to decrease risks,” said Luis Ramos, Global Accounts Management Director for CenturyLink in Latin America. “CenturyLink’s SD-WAN solution is ideal for companies such as Braskem which is seeking to drive network performance, simplify network operations and promote business growth with higher visibility and control.”

To support this complex structure, Braskem will also use CenturyLink Network Management Service. This will help provide continuous and attentive network monitoring with proactive and preventive actions, as well as data extraction and consolidation for analysis, reporting and improvement recommendations.

CenturyLink SD-WAN provides Braskem with the ability to create safe, private networks over a mix of public and private infrastructure, with site-to-site encryption regardless of access or transport technology used. The solution also provides centralized management and control to steer traffic on an application-by-application basis or by access type, enabling the connection of disparate sites across a variety of backbone connections.

The CenturyLink SD-WAN solution with hybrid connectivity has the flexibility to meet Braskem’s needs, react at a moment’s notice and evolve to support their digital business growth.

Here is more information about the CenturyLink SD-WAN solution:

CenturyLink offers a comprehensive, flexible SD-WAN solutions portfolio featuring Versa Networks, Cisco Meraki and Cisco Viptela technologies.

Flexible pricing and packages with the ability to sell and deliver SD-WAN Over-the-Top (OTT), bundled with CenturyLink transport, seamlessly integrating multiple underlying connectivity options including MPLS/IP VPN, Broadband, dedicated internet, LTE and Ethernet.

Network and SD-WAN consulting resources to ease the burden of SD-WAN adoption and transformation, helping organizations standardize, modernize and optimize their networks.

This is an impressive win for the company and shows there are a lot of solid choices and solutions to consider when selecting an SD-WAN solutions provider. Certainly, Century’s huge investments in improving its network are paying off.

