DeepTempo and Cribl Join Forces to Strengthen Behavior-Based Threat Detection

Key Takeaways:

• The partnership combines Cribl’s telemetry management with DeepTempo’s deep learning platform for behavior-first threat detection.

• DeepTempo’s LogLM foundation model interprets the “language of logs,” identifying subtle deviations that could indicate malicious activity.

• The integrated solution aims to reduce false positives, lower SIEM costs, and improve detection accuracy across hybrid and cloud environments.

• Human behavior remains crucial in monitoring attacks, as subtle deviations might be linked to evolving or AI-driven threats.

DeepTempo has announced a strategic partnership with Cribl to advance how organizations detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in the age of polymorphic and AI-driven attacks. The collaboration pairs Cribl’s expertise in telemetry collection and management with DeepTempo’s deep learning-powered detection platform, Tempo, to deliver what both companies describe as a unified approach to modern Security Operations (SecOps).

Evan Powell, CEO of DeepTempo

At the center of this new joint offering is Tempo, DeepTempo’s flagship behavioral detection platform. Tempo is powered by LogLM, a deep learning foundation model designed to understand the “language of logs.” By modeling and learning from normal patterns of system activity, LogLM helps detect deviations that might signal malicious reconnaissance, lateral movement, or exfiltration attempts—while maintaining a false positive rate below one percent after domain adaptation.

“The future of threat detection lies in context and behavior, not static signatures,” said Evan Powell, CEO of DeepTempo. “With Cribl’s data management and Copilot capabilities, pairing our Tempo platform at the network layer gives defenders both coverage and governance at scale. Tempo’s LogLM turns raw telemetry into high-signal context—the insight security teams need to outpace agentic AI threats, zero-click exploits, and other attacks that slip past traditional defenses.”

A Unified, Data-Driven Approach

Cribl’s platform acts as the central nervous system for data ingestion and routing, while DeepTempo’s analytics engine interprets that data in real time. Cribl Stream, Lake, and Search form the foundation for unified telemetry management, giving security teams the ability to collect, route, tier, and query data from virtually any source. This consolidation helps eliminate the need for multiple collectors or manual preprocessing pipelines.

“Security teams need full visibility and the ability to act fast,” said Vlad Melnik, VP of Business Development and Global Alliances at Cribl. “With Cribl, organizations can shape and route telemetry to the right tools, like DeepTempo’s purpose-built deep learning engine, for real-time threat detection. It’s a natural fit: we deliver the right data, and Tempo extracts maximum security value.”

Cribl’s schema-aware enrichment tools, including its Copilot Editor, automatically align telemetry with industry frameworks such as OCSF, ECS, UDM, and ASIM. DeepTempo’s Tempo platform then adds behavioral enrichment to this data, improving both the accuracy and interpretability of alerts. Together, this enables faster investigations and sharper detection signals while reducing analyst fatigue.

Speed, Scale, and Cost Efficiency

DeepTempo’s Tempo platform leverages GPU acceleration through NVIDIA’s RAPIDS framework, allowing it to perform high-throughput, real-time analysis on massive data sets. This performance boost is critical in environments where billions of log entries must be processed continuously.

Tempo also incorporates automatic tagging of log sequences with MITRE ATT&CK techniques, helping analysts quickly understand the stage and type of threat they’re facing. Forensic timelines, vector-based correlation, and replay capabilities enable security teams to revisit historical data stored in lower-cost object storage—useful for both investigations and model retraining.

The companies say this efficiency translates into tangible cost benefits, with customers potentially lowering their SIEM licensing expenses by up to 45%. Intelligent data routing, reduced false positives, and centralized visibility contribute to operational savings without sacrificing detection fidelity.

Vlad Melnik, VP of Business Development and Global Alliances at Cribl

Human Insight and Behavior Monitoring Still Central

While DeepTempo’s LogLM automates detection across vast data streams, both companies stress that human expertise remains an essential part of the equation. Subtle deviations in user or system behavior can still be the earliest indicators of a sophisticated attack. Human analysts play a critical role in validating, interpreting, and responding to these signals—ensuring that machine learning models are not only efficient but contextually aware.

The rise of agentic AI and polymorphic malware has made it more important than ever to integrate human understanding into automated systems. Identifying, tracking, and remediating anomalies early can prevent small irregularities from escalating into major breaches. Behavior-first detection—where every signal is analyzed in the context of normal activity patterns—helps bridge the gap between raw telemetry and actionable intelligence.

Toward a More Adaptive Defense Model

As security teams confront growing data volumes and increasingly dynamic threat landscapes, partnerships like this one reflect a broader shift in SecOps. Traditional rule-based detection systems often struggle to keep pace with evolving attack patterns, especially those powered by AI. DeepTempo and Cribl’s integrated approach—fusing telemetry management with behavioral modeling—offers an adaptive, data-centric path forward.

The combined solution is available immediately for deployment across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. It integrates seamlessly into existing workflows without requiring endpoint agents or vendor lock-in, aligning with modern preferences for open, modular security architectures.

Both companies position the collaboration as a response to the industry’s most pressing challenges: data overload, complexity, and the need for faster, more accurate detection. By aligning Cribl’s visibility across data pipelines with DeepTempo’s domain-specific AI, the partnership aims to help organizations focus less on tool integration and more on strategic response.

In an era where threats evolve as fast as the networks they target, this behavior-first approach might mark an important shift in how enterprises balance automation with human insight.

