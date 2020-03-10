DisruptOps Gets $9M to Scale Cloud Security Operations

There is a quiet revolution happening in tech. We all know about cloud applications, PaaS and digital transformation (DX) but where the real excitement is happening these days is the secondary market… Adjacent to cloud. For example, SD-WAN has become the de facto network architecture for DX.

As organizations shift from on-premise to cloud, a whole host of issues follow them there from the data center. Larger companies use multiple clouds and multi-cloud is complex. It needed to be backed up and new tools need to be brought online to make this happen. We recently had an exclusive interview with Clumio CEO Poojan Kumar on how his organization looks to disrupt the $10 billion cloud backup market.

Another important area is cloud security. DisruptOps Inc. is a leader in cloud security operations and they just received a $9 million series A.

The company’s premise is simple – they describe the underlying issue:

Cloud environments consist of multiple teams deploying hundreds of applications across multiple cloud accounts. This complexity leads to unmanaged risk and has led Gartner to predict that over 99% of all cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault

Jody Brazil, CEO of DisruptOps

They continue: As DevOps and application teams build and operate autonomous infrastructure environments, a new security operations model is needed.

Now, on to the solution:

DisruptOps addresses this challenge with distributed security operations – delivering security actions at the right time to the right team, giving them the power to decide and act. With DisruptOps, security can define global governance policies and collaborate with the rest of the organization to reduce the risk of cloud computing and automate cloud security operations at scale. The platform deploys in minutes and immediately enforces cloud security best practices.

“As today’s cloud-enabled businesses continue to increase adoption of cloud computing, security struggles to keep pace with the volume of security events and the coordination of the many teams involved in the response,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of DisruptOps. “Our cloud-native platform is designed to ensure that organizations can take action quickly and effectively when identifying misconfigurations and threats. We’re excited to partner with Drive Capital and our existing investors to secure every company in the cloud.”

“DisruptOps sits at the center of three technology mega-trends: Cloud, Security, and Automation. Enterprises are now experiencing the callenges of scaling their cloud security operations,” said Andy Jenks, Partner at Drive Capital. “The ability for organizations to remediate cloud issues and quickly respond to attacks will completely change how these companies secure their cloud.”

The company’s long-term goal is to remains at the forefront of the cloud and DevSecOps revolutions and this is a very exciting and fast-growing space to be.

