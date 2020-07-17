Telarus To Distribute Minim’s Bring Your Own Network, Secure Remote Workforce Solution

There has been a dramatic increase in cyber attacks since Covid-19 teleworking began and reports to the FBI of cyber incidents have skyrocketed.

The challenge for most organizations is they aren’t prepared to secure workers at home and the shift came so quickly, most solutions were piecemealed together.

To help solve the problem, leading distributor Telarus has become the exclusive distributor of Minim’s solutions designed to secure workers in their home offices.

Founded in response to the Mirai botnet attack of 2016 by the former CEO founder of Dyn, Minim is a Bring Your Own Network SaaS solution that quickly transforms at-home work environments into secure, managed office networks. The solution is comprised of three products, available for one monthly fee per remote worker:



Minim-powered Access Points – With leading router brands, Minim provides meshed network devices with Zero Touch Provisioning to create the Minim network. The Minim-powered Motorola system boasts AC2200 Tri-Band WiFi; 6,000 ft of coverage; and auto-managed firmware.

Minim Edge Extend – A web application that grants IT personnel and MSPs visibility into their Minim network with insights including: employee network usage, health scores, mesh system settings management, and vulnerability analysis from an AI-driven IoT firewall.

Minim Remote Assistant – A mobile app for employees to self-diagnose WiFi performance issues, such as low signal strength or speeds, as well as set home policies for security filters, ad blocking, safe search, listening device pausing, and more.

Nicole Hayward

“The thing about enterprise security is that traditional solutions are fit for the office building, and remote employees are given a VPN to tunnel partial traffic to the corporate firewall,” said Nicole Hayward, cofounder and CMO/CPO at Minim. “But in this new era, are you going to funnel your child’s Disney Circle streaming back to the corporate firewall? If not, then your remote network is unprotected. If so, that’s a privacy, performance, and budget problem. We need a new solution to tame smart speakers from listening to work conversations, protect consumer-grade routers from hacks, block malicious attacks on consumer IoT, and make it easy for both the employee and IT personnel to manage. That’s Minim. And as a former board member of the Alliance of Channel Women, I couldn’t be more excited to offer Minim with Telarus.”

Dominique Singer, VP Business Development, Cybersecurity at Telarus

“As the leading technology services distributor in the US, Telarus sees a ballooning need for next-gen security solutions,” said Dominique Singer, VP Business Development, Cybersecurity at Telarus. “It’s only a matter of time until a business data breach from an employee home makes headlines— a $3.92 million dollar average cost, plus lasting reputational damage. Minim offers a unique and visionary approach to solving the WFH security problem. Reach out to us to learn more!”

Minim’s solutions seem to be tailor-made for the epidemic and can certainly help organizations work more securely while they focus on running their company and not having to worry about their network performance or cybersecurity.

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.