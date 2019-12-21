Quanergy Launches Solid State LiDAR Access Control and People Counter Solution

This past September we had and exclusive interview with Quanergy on LiDAR’s awesome potential to improve safety, smart cities, robotics, mapping and profitability.

Now, the company has unveiled solid-state LiDAR-based Access Control and People Counter products for physical security and smart space applications. The new product line features Quanergy’s 3D AI-powered perception software, QORTEX, combined with the S3-2, a 100% solid-state LiDAR sensor for building access control and people counting. Quanergy’s S3 solid-state family of compact LiDAR sensors contains no moving or vibrating parts, enabling higher performance, longevity and cost efficiency while requiring less power than other technologies.

Quanergy Flow Management platform, which in addition to QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter includes QORTEX DTC and QORTEX’s APIs, enables the development of sophisticated solutions for retail, airports, public venues, commercial and government buildings, and industrial warehouses.

Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy

“Enterprise and government organizations alike are looking to increase the security of their critical assets, and optimize the flow of people in very large and challenging environments while preserving people’s privacy and leveraging their existing security and operational environments,” said Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy. “For this reason, we have designed the Quanergy Flow Management platform to enable end-users, systems integrators, and application developers to build advanced solutions for security and smart spaces.”

“LiDAR technology is a key enabler for a broad range of Security and Smart Spaces applications around the world,” said Preeti Wadhwani, Assistant Manager at Global Market Insights. “Quanergy Flow Management platform, including its new QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter products, can address a global market estimated at $876M in 2025, projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.7% from 2019 to 2025.”

The patent-pending QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter products provide 98% detection accuracy in some of the most challenging use cases and environments. Thanks to its machine-learning perception software, its ability to work in all lighting conditions and to provide zero PII (Personally Identifiable Information) risk that protects individual privacy, QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter offer a higher degree of accuracy, privacy and operational range than other technologies such as cameras and infrared or thermal sensors, and can be used across a broad range of applications:

QORTEX Access Control is a system well suited for high security, building applications, such as governmental and commercial buildings that require a high level of accuracy and a low rate of false alarms. The product, when integrated with badging and biometric access systems, offers sophisticated technology to block tailgaters and ensure that only authorized personnel enters secure areas.

QORTEX People Counter provides accurate data that can be analyzed to better understand people and crowd flow within smart buildings. The data produced can be used to determine room, floor, or building occupancy and foot traffic for a variety of purposes, including more efficient energy use and workspace utilization. It can also help optimize resources dedicated to cleaning or serving areas in public locations such as airports or stadiums. In retail shopping malls, analysis of foot traffic and customer entry and exit data can be used to help draw conclusions around optimal shopping hours and facilitate store planning.

LiDAR-based solutions like those from Quanergy enable advanced features such as access control and people-counting while simultaneously ensuring the subjects are anonymous. They provide a level of security and crowd control without causing public privacy concerns.