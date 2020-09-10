Steadfast and Convesio Boost WordPress Performance 30% – 60%

Amazingly, WordPress powers 37% of all websites while competitive solutions Joomla and Drupal have decreased in share and are still in single-digits. This means some recent technology news should be especially important to one-third of internet site managers.

Complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting company Steadfast has partnered with Convesio – the self-healing, autoscaling, platform-as-a-service for creating and managing WordPress sites. The goal of the partnership is to provide a seamless and stress-free experience for businesses that want to move to a more friendly development and performance-driven WordPress.

“We were pleasantly surprised when we connected with Steadfast and discovered the amazing speed and reliability nested in their infrastructure and network. Establishing speeds from 30% – 60% faster than ‘Big Box’ providers is astounding,” said Tom Fanelli, Convesio CEO/Founder.

As a result, customers can achieve scalable WordPress sites without the need for Load Balancers, Docker Containers, or Database Clusters – all while utilizing private, public or hybrid hosting. The solution allows you to maximize your WordPress site’s speed, performance and security with easy to use tools like Free SSL’s, Integrated CDN, Edge Page Caching and Optimization Services.

“Steadfast was established over 20 years ago on the foundation of helping companies build websites and then providing a high performing hosting service to ensure continuity and personal support. This venture feels like ‘home’ as we are once again weaving complete website development services back into our foundation with Convesio’s WordPress expertise,” said Tim Monner, Steadfast Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

This is big news as site performance is crucial. Customers have been shown to leave websites if they are too slow.