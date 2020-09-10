IGEL and Tehama Now Work with Amazon WorkSpaces via Chromium-Based Web Browsers

IGEL provides highly-secure Linux endpoint software for x86 machines allowing organizations to extend their life while accessing secure applications via the cloud and web. Configurations are modular, easy to customize and manage.

There is extensive VDI and cloud DaaS support including Citrix ICA/HDX, Microsoft RDP/RemoteFX, VMWare Horizon, IBM iAccess, Teradici PCoIP, VNC, Amazon Workspaces and Azure Windows Virtual Desktop.

Last year, we told you the company was advancing the future of work when they announced support for channel partners and teamed with Jabra to improve endpoint collaboration.

They are more than just a future of work company – their solitons can yield significant ROI. For 1,000 users, they can see a savings of over $6 million over three years according to research group Tolly.

With Covid-19 causing hundreds of millions of users to work from home – the issue of repurposing old equipment instead of buying new is front-and-center. There could be some serious cost savings if companies decide to repurpose.

The big news today is IGEL is partnering with Tehama, a fast and secure way to deploy a global workforce, to deliver Amazon WorkSpaces via Chromium-based web browsers.

The integration of Tehama’s software client, powered by Teradici’s PCoIP software client for Linux, with IGEL OS 11.04 enables end-users to securely connect to Amazon WorkSpaces via Chromium-based web browsers, in minutes. The solution adds another layer of protection by compressing, encrypting and transmitting only pixels to a broad range of software clients, mobile clients, thin clients and stateless PCoIP Zero Clients, ensuring sensitive information never leaves the data center. PCoIP traffic is secured using AES 256 encryption, which meets the highest level of security required by enterprise customers and governments.

Additionally, Tehama’s pre-built compliance-in-a-box workspaces meet security and regulatory standards, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, OSFI, and FIPS. With Tehama, organizations are able to create secure workspaces that isolate potential threats while enabling productivity and collaboration among privileged users. And for end-users, there is no visible difference in experience between working on a local computer or on an endpoint receiving a streamed pixel representation from a centralized virtual machine.

See the ONLY future of work, CRM, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

(New date!) June 22-25, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.