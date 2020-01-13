Tehrani’s Opinions: Biggest Issues Facing Tech in 2020

We really enjoyed our interview on CGTN America TV which took place last week.

Here are some of the topics we discussed:

Biggest issues facing tech companies this year

Gig economy lawsuits – what is happening here

New California privacy law: CCPA – what are the ramifications

Big tech and antitrust

Net Neutrality

The future of Huawei in the U.S.

Notice we mentioned sanctions – a quick slip we corrected right away. As we were about to go on, news of Iranian rocket launches began to be made public. We had a conversation just prior to going live about how the U.S. would likely increase sanctions on Iran. That indeed happened and was announced within 15 hours of this interview.

BTW, the interviewer is Rachelle Akuffo and she is an amazing unflappable professional. She impresses us more each time we are on the air with her.