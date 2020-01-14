TelcoBridges ProSBC/FreeSBC Training Seminar Feb 10-11, Just Before ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale

While TelcoBridges and all the SBC companies that matter will be exhibiting at ITEXPO Feb 11-14 in Fort Lauderdale, FL we wanted to let you know, in addition, this company is hosting their own educational event.

Their in-depth Training Seminar helps Attendees Master ProSBC and FreeSBC’s Functionality while also Enhancing the Performance of their Networks. It takes place at the General Provision FATVillage tech office complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It is designed to help TelcoBridges’ resellers, partners, system integrators and end-customers master SBC concepts and become experts on installing and configuring both FreeSBC and ProSBC. It also features tips that help attendees leverage ProSBC’s enhanced capabilities to more effectively monitor and troubleshoot their networks.

“We’ve designed these training seminars to help our customers become more self-sufficient with our SBCs and leverage them in a manner that helps them vastly improve the performance of their networks,” said TelcoBridges’ Chief Marketing Officer Alan Percy. “By scheduling the training adjacent to the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW events, we hope to provide a broad educational experience for participants.”

Course content is tailored to those responsible for provisioning, configuring and managing voice network operations in both service provider and enterprise networks. By attending this training seminar, attendees will learn:

Platform and performance planning

Installation procedures

License management

Configuration and various use cases

Network diagnostic tools

Support resources.

The ProSBC training helps TelcoBridges customers in a variety of ways. New users will get several hours of face-to-face support to discuss their actual implementation, to make sure they’ve configured their SBCs in an optimal fashion. More experienced users will learn how to exploit new features and become more self-sufficient. Regardless of each person’s level of expertise at the beginning of the event, everyone will leave the training with new ideas for leveraging ProSBC in a more strategic fashion.

Part of the value for attending the training session is the luncheon and cocktail hour networking opportunities that are built into the schedule. These opportunities enable attendees to discuss their specific implementations with TelcoBridges trainers, meet industry peers, discuss common experiences, and potentially learn how others are addressing issues that may be similar to theirs. The event takes place next to (and is scheduled immediately prior to) ITEXPO, which makes it convenient for participants to add this stay in Fort Lauderdale to their ITEXPO itinerary.

The cost of the two-day training course is $350 USD per person, which includes lunch and various reception breaks. The venue, which is located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale’s art & tech district (at 525 NW 1st Avenue) is well known for its coffee baristas and its wide variety of craft beers.

Please note – this event is designed to provide a hands-on experience for every attendee. Space is limited, and the event is expected to sell out. Recent training events have sold out in a matter of days. Register.



FreeSBC can be used by end-users at no cost. ProSBC adds carrier-grade features including high-availability, encryption, and media manipulation capabilities with support and maintenance all for a $1/session/year subscription. Both FreeSBC and ProSBC operate on any combination of VMware, KVM/OpenStack, Amazon/AWS, Microsoft Azure and bare metal servers as well as a VNF on dedicated network devices. To date, more than 10 million sessions have been downloaded by thousands of customers in more than 100 countries around the globe.

